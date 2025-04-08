I Asked 1923’s Brandon Sklenar What It Was Like Walking Out Of A Burning Building With Harrison Ford, And I Can See Why He Compared It To Die Hard And John Wick
Spencer pretty much is Mr. Cowboy.
Spoilers for the Season 2 finale of 1923 are ahead! To stream the first two seasons in full, all you need is a Paramount+ subscription.
In the Season 2 finale of 1923, there is a ton of jaw-dropping action (the train station and ranch fights) and reveals (Alex’s baby being named John). However, I’d argue that the most badass moment of this whole episode came after Spencer Dutton killed Donald Whitfield and then walked out of his burning house next to Jacob Dutton. So, obviously, I had to ask Brandon Sklenar what it was like to film such an epic moment with Harrison Ford, and he compared it to Die Hard and John Wick.
As the finale aired on the 2025 TV schedule, and I watched this scene specifically for the first time, I couldn’t help but think about some of the best action movies and moments where characters walk away from an explosion or a burning building without looking back at it. It turns out, Sklenar couldn’t either, as he understandably likened this scene to Die Hard and John Wick, telling me:
It feels important to note that the fact that John McClane is nicknamed Mr. Cowboy by Hans Gruber in Die Hard makes this even better.
Plus, in a lot of ways, Sepncer’s absolute annihilation of everyone trying to take down his family reminded me a lot of Bruce Willis' iconic movie and his characters’ actions in it. So, the walk out of the burning building after killing Whitfield was the cherry on top, and it 100% gave big Die Hard and John Wick energy.
Sklenar also loved filming this scene because it paid homage to iconic action films and, you know, he got to do it with Harrison Ford, as he explained:
While Bruce Willis and Keanu Reeves are action heroes Sklenar specifically mentioned, let’s not forget that Harrison Ford is at the center of the Indiana Jones films and Star Wars movies. So, not only did the Drop actor get to play out a classic action moment, he also got to do it with a bonafide action star.
He was very aware of that too, gushing about the Shrinking actor while he told me about filming this epic instance.
At one point while filming the scene where Spencer and Jacob walk out of the burning house, Slkenar said he and Ford just kept walking and walking toward the cameras without stopping. Then, at one point, his co-star told him to make a run for it:
Well that story just makes this whole entire situation even better. While they looked totally badass in the moment, I’m maybe even more obsessed with how much fun the seemed to be having while shooting it.
There’s no denying that these action-packed and death-filled episodes of 1923 have been epic and done on a grand scale, and this scene specifically is a great example of that. So, yeah, I can see why the real Mr. Cowboy compared it to Die Hard’s Mr. Cowboy and other beloved action flicks.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
