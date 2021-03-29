Disneyland: Two Major Attractions That May Not Reopen When The Theme Park Does

Theme parks in California will finally begin to reopen later this week after being closed for over a year. Not every theme park will be reopening April 1. Disneyland Resort has already announced it will be waiting until April 30. Waiting a month has the potential to allow the park to reopen to a larger guest capacity as well as other benefits, but new theme park guidelines reveal that some of Disneyland's most popular attractions may need to remain closed as the park reopens. There is a limit being placed on how long indoor attractions are required to be that might mean that fan favorites Pirates of the Caribbean and Rise of the Resistance, the latter of which was only open for a couple months before the theme park closed, will need to remain shuttered.