DC Has Dropped Its Aquaman Spinoff And More

For the most part, DC’s upcoming lineup of movies consists of DCEU offerings, including The Suicide Squad, Black Adam, The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, to name a few. So far Matt Reeves’ The Batman is the exception to that rule, as it’s confirmed to be set in a separate universe. The same may end up being true for the Superman movie J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates are working on, but for the most part, even if the DCEU isn’t striving for the same kind of interconnectivity anymore that the MCU has, this reality as a whole will continue to expand with various self-contained stories. And as already mentioned, maybe years from now, the WB and DC brass will decided that The Trench and/or New Gods are worth revisiting, though by that point, it’s a good bet that new creative talent would be attached.