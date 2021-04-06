Deadpool 2 And 5 Other Funniest Superhero Movies

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies

While Deadpool 2 might find much of its comedy in breaking the fourth wall, Teen Titans Go! to the Movies kicks down the fourth wall, stomps on it for a minute and then lights it on fire. It's a superhero movie about superhero movies, and also about the business of superhero movies. Oh, and it's a heroic superhero movie. While not nearly as many people actually saw this one as they did most of the others on this list, that's probably something that should be remedied. It's full of incredible superheroes and great jokes, and it's probably the only time Nicolas Cage will actually get to play Superman.