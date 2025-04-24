We’ve Talked To Tons Of MCU Actors Over The Years, But Sometimes Things Have Gotten Completely Unhinged

Here at CinemaBlend, it feels like we’ve been covering just about every Marvel movie in order over the years. When we look back, there’s actually been so many hilarious moments that have happened during our exclusive interviews, especially ones that we file under the chaotic good category.

Before I get into some of our favorite moments more in depth, check out this amazing compilation our video team put together that sums up every time the Marvel’s Avengers were “absolutely unhinged.”

The MCU often delivers serious superhero movies, but this video proves how hilarious this massive cast can really be. Let’s delve into the context of some of these a bit more now…

Tom Holland Asking Jacob Batalon To Do The Iconic Spider-Man Kiss Scene Was Too Good

It should, of course, be noted that a lot of times when we conduct these interviews for Marvel movies, it’s one of the few instances where we don’t get to see the whole movie. So we have to be a lot more creative than usual, and so does the talent.

One hilarious moment at the Spider-Man: No Way Home junket was when Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya were asked about which scene from other great Spider-Man movies they would want to recreate and Holland said he wanted to do the upside down kiss scene with Batalan. This led Zendaya to quip this as the boys held hands and walked away:

Harness up, Jacob. You two have fun.

This moment is especially funny because we all know its Holland and Zendaya who are the ones who are together between the three of them. We can’t wait for this trio to hopefully be back together for the upcoming Spider-Man 4 movie.

That Time James Gunn Called Out Chris Pratt For Eating Oatmeal

Another highlight from the video we can’t not talk about is Chris Pratt straight up eating oatmeal while talking to us about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with writer/director James Gunn. Thank goodness Gunn called out Pratt because we weren’t going to. Plus, it just shows how close the pair are. You can check out us playing trivia with them on YouTube!

We’ll Never Forget The Time We Gave The Avengers An Infinity Gauntlet

The clip also features a lot of moments from the time we brought an Infinity Gauntlet to the Avengers: Infinity War press junket back in 2018, and it was the best mistake ever. Anthony Mackie, in particular, could not stop playing around with it, whether it was raising up the bird or leaning his head on it. Cumberbatch also had too much fun with the whole thing.

Or When Ryan Reynolds Claimed His Career Was Ruined In A Single Interview

Our last memorable go-around on the Marvel movie front was for Deadpool & Wolverine when we had Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman I.D. their real-life variants via old photos of them from throughout the years. Seeing their reactions was just priceless!

Watching this back definitely has us excited for all the upcoming Marvel movies in the future we’ll see and do interviews for. Stick with us here on CinemaBlend for more Marvel news and interviews! We’re huge nerds for the cinematic universe, so we’re always talking about it.