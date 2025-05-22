I Rewatched All The Mission: Impossible Movies, And We Need To Take Time To Appreciate How Genuinely Funny This Franchise Can Be

I know that when I think of Mission: Impossible, funny is not the first word that comes to mind. The Mission: Impossible movies are action-packed, thrilling and epic, those are the first descriptors that I think of. However, in preparation for The Final Reckoning’s release on the 2025 movie schedule , I rewatched all the M:I movies, and I have to say, they’re genuinely hilarious at times, and we need to appreciate that a bit more.

So, from the hijinks and creative problem-solving to the set pieces that are infused with a dash of silliness, let's talk about why Mission: Impossible’s sense of humor needs to be applauded.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Ghost Protocol Is By Far The Funniest Movie Thanks To Benji And Some Wild Technology

First of all, Ghost Protocol is my favorite Mission: Impossible movie. This fourth film in the franchise marked a turning point and began the era of M:I we know and love today. This also meant the promotion of Simon Pegg’s Benji, and that, mixed with the film’s spy tech, is where the brilliant humor comes in.

Toward the start of the film, Benji and Ethan used a fancy projector screen and a little water droplet noise maker to break into the Kremlin. That alone is silly. However, Pegg’s performance shows how much he believes in the tech while also highlighting the actor’s brilliant comedic timing.

Later in the film, Benji and Brandt teamed up, and Jeremy Renner’s character was tasked with going into what’s essentially an air duct in a magnetic suit to get to a location that would be inaccessible otherwise. He’s able to stay off the ground because he's being guided by a little rover that Benji is operating. It’s a hilarious piece of tech, and Renner and Pegg play into that, as Brandt bangs around the small space.

Truly, the technology in Ghost Protocol is so funny and creative, and I love that the actors, and specifically Simon Pegg, fully commit to its function. They highlight the defects and accept the absurdity, which makes it ultra fun to see how they get into and out of these impossible missions.

(Image credit: Paramount/Skydance)

I Love How Mission: Impossible Leans Into The Absurdity Of The Fights

I find that with action movies, sometimes the characters take everything too seriously and try to make you believe that what they’re doing isn’t wild. Mission: Impossible doesn’t do that; it knows the battles they pick are outlandish and bizarre, and therefore, the way they’re handled can be quite funny.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For example, in Fallout, that incredible bathroom fight that features Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill is expertly choreographed. However, it also features some brilliant physical comedy and circumstances, like Cruise and Cavill getting stuck in a stall with an unconscious man who wakes up and then freaks out. They use the odd location to their advantage, and it’s both brilliant and comical.

The same can be said about the car chase in Dead Reckoning that involves Tom Cruise being handcuffed to Hayley Atwell . That whole situation is silly, and they know it, as proven by Ethan’s driving lessons and Grace’s exasperated reactions.

Basically, it’s brilliant action that doesn’t shy away from the comedy of it all, which ultimately makes for a wickedly entertaining set piece.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Action In Dead Reckoning’s Bike Jump Is Epic, But The Lead Up To It Is Hilarious

Now, the big stunts in Mission: Impossible are typically known and hyped up before the movie comes out, and that was 100% the case with Dead Reckoning. We knew that the motorcycle jump was the centerpiece of that movie. However, we didn’t know why Tom Cruise’s character ended up in a position where he needed to jump off a cliff while on a motorcycle to parachute onto a moving train, and that’s where the funny bit comes in.

In the film, the plan was for Ethan to catch the train, not get to it by jumping off a cliff. However, the locomotive didn’t stop, so Benji had to guide Ethan to a point where he could meet the train. That point was a cliff, and the way Simon Pegg and Tom Cruise played out that whole exchange was hilarious, especially the part where Benji – the one who is not about to jump off a cliff – yelled:

Yes, I copy! Look, I’m just trying to help you! OK? I need you to take a step back and pull yourself together, because I am under a lot of pressure right now!

The mix of Benji trying to drive and navigate Ethan, as Ethan responded while driving his bike and then standing on the edge of the cliff was so genuinely funny. It leaned into the ridiculousness of the circumstances in a clever and self-aware way, and for that, I applaud them.

(Image credit: Paramount)

The Best Ongoing Gag This Franchise Has Is Benji’s Desire To Wear A Mask

The masks and the reveals are iconic in Mission: Impossible, and Benji knows that. So, of course, Simon Pegg’s character wanted a mask. For multiple movies, he wanted to do the legendary M:I move, and then, in Rogue Nation, he finally gets to wear one!

It’s one of the only ongoing gags in the franchise, and I love how committed and passionate Benji is about wearing a mask. It’s a fun twist on a gadget that is a signature of this franchise, and it’s a delightful little gag that Simon Pegg just kills.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

If you are looking for all the Mission: Impossible movies, Paramount+ has you covered. Plans for this service start at $7.99 per month, and you can pay $12.99 per month for Premium, which adds Showtime into the mix and takes away ads.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Overall, Mission: Impossible Is Self Aware, Understands Its Tone, And Makes These Movies Entertaining Through Both Action And Humor

All of this is to say, Mission: Impossible knows how to have fun. It’s aware that these missions and the technology used for them are ridiculous, and it fully celebrates that fact. Plus, with an A+ ensemble cast that includes a brilliant comedic actor like Simon Pegg, you are bound to end up with hilarious gems.