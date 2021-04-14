The Dark Tower Screenwriter Opens Up About What Happened To The Stephen King Blockbuster And His 'Regret'

Goldsman first got involved with The Dark Tower in 2010 when Universal Pictures began plans to adapt the story simultaneously across multiple mediums, and the filmmaker was specifically asked about that era of development during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Brushing past the aspect of the question wondering if any of the material was still in any way active, the Oscar-winning screenwriter instead took the opportunity to explain that he ultimately wasn't happy with the way that the 2017 film turned out, and that far superior big screen takes on the Stephen King epic came and went long before the version that was released on the silver screen: