Disneyland Tries To Explain What Happened To The People Who Waited Hours And Hours For Theme Park Tickets

After over a year without the faith, trust and pixie dust of Southern California’s Disneyland Resort, the theme park is finally reopening to the public later this month. This week, tickets and reservations officially became available to California residents, but claiming their spots have been a long waiting game. Disney has responded to the situation as the delay to buy tickets goes from the slow slog to reach Space Mountain to as fast as grabbing a seat on The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh ride.