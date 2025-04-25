After Footage Of People Running In Epic Universe Went Viral, A Theme Parkgoer Got Real About What Being At Opening At Disneyland Is Like

News
By published

How does the new Epic Universe compare to the original Disneyland?

Wonderous Journeys
(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe is still in technical rehearsal, but more and more people are getting a chance to visit the park, and the excitement level is high. Nothing shows quite how true this is like a recent video that went viral that showed people literally sprinting from the gate to the popular Super Nintendo World, but another video shows that, honestly, things aren’t quite that different at other parks.

A regular Disneyland visitor who has been on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure more times than is healthy recently posted a video of rope drop at the nearly 70-year-old theme park. It shows a crowd that is also full of people running faster than they should to get to Disneyland’s best ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

I've been to Epic Universe, so I know better than most what's going on there, and people are right to be excited about it. Having said that, I also go to Disneyland frequently, and so I've seen my share of rope drops. This is all very normal.

People really took issue with the video of people running in Epic Universe. To be sure, running in the park, in all theme parks, is against the rules, and it absolutely runs the risk of causing injury if people crash into each other. People should not run in theme parks. But also, people are always going to run in theme parks.

The running was seen as proof of the hype surrounding Epic Universe. While it’s absolutely true that people are excited to visit Super Nintendo World and everywhere else the new park has to offer. There are some incredible attractions at Epic Universe. However, if you’re visiting Disneyland for the first time, or even just the first time in a long time, the hype level is going to be equally high.

As I said when the first video went viral, people running at rope drop isn’t anything new or special. Even the people who aren’t running here are moving at a solid clip, most of them just short of running. If you’re there at rope drop, it’s because you want to get the first possible chance to get on a ride. The lines are unlikely to be shorter all day long than they are at the very beginning.

If anything, the Epic Universe video looks worse than others because the area in the video is very open, and thus running is much easier. And because Epic is in previews, there are likely many fewer people than will be there on a normal day.

The crowd looks much larger here, though a lot of that is because the path through Frontierland is tighter. Still, it means the people who are running are weaving through a crowded space, which means the odds of people colliding and actually causing a problem are much greater, but that’s not stopping anybody who wants to run.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about theme parks

My Favorite Original Universal Horror Nights House Ever Completely Reminds Me Of Sinners. 3 Reasons I'm Going To Need It In 2025

Modern Theme Park Lands Like Galaxy's Edge And The Wizarding World Have Me Longing For A Discarded Idea For Indiana Jones At Disneyland

Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Hilariously Channeled Picard When Sharing His Thoughts On Potentially Being Digitally De-Aged If He Returns As Riker
See more latest
Most Popular
Jonathan Frakes as Captain Riker in Picard
Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Hilariously Channeled Picard When Sharing His Thoughts On Potentially Being Digitally De-Aged If He Returns As Riker
Tom Holland and Zendaya in Spider-Man: Far From Home
Fans Have Questions About Whether Zendaya Will Take Tom Holland’s Last Name, And Historian Tom Holland Amusingly Weighed In
From left to right: Paul Mescal leaning his back against a rail while Daisy Edgar-Jones stands facing the rail in Normal People.
‘It Was Such A Zeitgeist-y Book.' Daisy Edgar-Jones Gets Candid About Starring In Normal People And How It Impacts Work On Other Book-To-Screen Adaptations
Justin Bieber in his &quot;Beauty and a Beat&quot; music video.
'I Want Justin Bieber To Know Who I Am': Disturbing Details Revealed Behind Plot To Kidnap And Castrate Pop Star
Seth Meyers hosting Weekend Update on SNL
Seth Meyers Worked At SNL For Over A Decade And 'Only Wrote Five Sketches' He Knew Would Work. Now, He's Revealed One Of Them
Anthony Mackie smiles while seated in Captain America: Brave New World, pictured next to Chris Evans smiling in a crowd in Captain America: The First Avenger.
Chris Evans Was ‘Running Around’ Europe And Missed The Brave New World Premiere, But He Still Made Time To See The Movie And Reach Out To Anthony Mackie
Philip Seymour Hoffman as Plutrach Heavensbee in Hunger Games Mockingjay Part 1 poster
The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Has Cast The Younger Version Of Philip Seymour Hoffman's Plutarch Heavensbee, And It's A Brilliant Pick
Jeff Probst smiling on Survivor 48
Survivor’s Epic Vote Out This Week Led To A Big Break-Up In Real Life (But I Was Pleased To Hear This Story Had A Happy Ending)
Jack O&#039;Connell smiles gleefully with glowing red eyes in Sinners.
I Can't Get That Irish Jig From Sinners Out Of My Head, And Clearly TikTok Can't Either Based On These Hilarious Viral Videos
Cynthia Addai-Robinson next to a wall of evidence in The Accountant 2
The Accountant 2 Actress Explains How The Original Has Stayed Relevant Long Enough To Get A Sequel