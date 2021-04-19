Johnny Depp's Lawyer Claims Amber Heard And Her Friends Lied As Body Cam Footage Runs Around

Over the weekend, #JusticeforJohnny was a trending topic (again), this time after body cam footage rolled around from a night when police officers were called to the then-home of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Now, as the footage has rolled around the interwebs, Depp’s lawyer is claiming Heard and her friends lied about what happened in 2016.
You may already know the incident in question. As part of the libel court case against The Sun, Amber Heard had testified that Johnny Depp had torn apart their home and had even thrown a phone at her, prompting a mess of spilt liquid, broken glass and more. Now, some are using the body cam footage to call into question what happened that night and claim Heard's version of events may not be accurate. In fact, Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman went a step further and claimed the footage proves that Heard has lied. He noted:
Amber Heard and her friends described a chaotic, messy crime scene but the newly released LAPD bodycam videos unambiguously show that the penthouse was utterly undamaged and that their testimony was one more grandiose lie
Johnny Depp’s legal team released body cam footage this weekend from an incident in which Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had allegedly gotten into a domestic spat and police were called to the home they shared in LA. The footage, which can be found along with the quote from Waldman over at The DailyMail, show police on the scene in what looks to be an otherwise tidy house.
As part of the suit and countersuit Johnny Depp and Amber Heard respectively filed, two of the police who did show up at the loft owned by the former couple have been deposed. The two officers who were on the scene said they showed up to the loft, looked around and did not see any evidence of duress, crime or any domestic violence injuries.
Johnny Depp’s team has pushed hard on this narrative, formerly calling Amber Heard’s countersuit a “hoax,” particularly in regards to the photos Heard had released allegedly showing her face swollen from abuse. For her part, Amber Heard has been sharing photos online recently with her support system or squad. She also twice wore a dress that has been significant to her during her legal proceedings against Depp.
Johnny Depp is fighting his second legal battle related to claims by Amber Heard that she was abused during the course of their relationship and marriage, which ended in 2016. (They formally divorced in 2017.) A libel case against the U.K. outlet The Sun’s parent company resulted in a loss for Depp after a judge ruled The Sun's "wife beater" line was "substantially true." Depp has since been denied an appeal as well.
The multiple court cases have seemingly taken a toll on both actors, as Amber Heard has said she has not donated a full sum she had taken in her divorce from Depp after dealing with legal bills and the potential for more from the multiple court cases. Johnny Depp, too, has lost work following the court verdict, as Warner Bros. ultimately asked him to step down from the role as Grindelwald. We'll keep you updated as the Virginia-based case continues moving forward.