Johnny Depp's Lawyer Claims Amber Heard And Her Friends Lied As Body Cam Footage Runs Around

You may already know the incident in question. As part of the libel court case against The Sun, Amber Heard had testified that Johnny Depp had torn apart their home and had even thrown a phone at her, prompting a mess of spilt liquid, broken glass and more. Now, some are using the body cam footage to call into question what happened that night and claim Heard's version of events may not be accurate. In fact, Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman went a step further and claimed the footage proves that Heard has lied. He noted: