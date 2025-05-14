After Justin Baldoni's Lawyers Claimed Blake Lively Threatened To Release Texts With Taylor Swift, Her Lawyer Responded

For months, It Ends With Us stars and filmmakers Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been embroiled in a legal back-and-forth that doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The latest development in the legal battle involves Taylor Swift being pulled in through a subpoena we’d heard about last month (even though she’s shown “no interest” in getting involved and her reps claim she has no relevant information to provide). Now, Baldoni’s legal team has made some big claims about Lively and Swift, and the actress's attorney reacted.

Justin Baldoni’s Lawyers Claim Blake Lively Threatened Taylor Swift To Support Her In Legal Battle

After Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds pushed back on a subpoena issued to Taylor Swift and the law firm that represents her, per People , Justin Baldoni’s lawyers have responded with a new letter to the judge sharing why they believe the subpoena is necessary.

Bryan Freedman, who represents Baldoni, shared that he received a tip from a “source who is highly likely to have reliable information” that suggests that Lively asked her longtime friend to delete text messages. Freedman alleged that Lively’s attorney demanded that Swift’s legal reps “release a statement of support for Ms. Lively” and threatened that if the pop star refused to do so, personal texts between them would be released.

This development comes after Swift was issued a subpoena on May 9, and her spokesperson fired back by saying she “never set foot on the set” of It Ends With Us, and she was not involved in the making of the film in any way. Her major connection was through granting permission for the song “My Tears Ricochet,” which was used in both the film and its trailers.

She was busy touring during much of the making and release of the movie. The rep also called the subpoena “designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case. However, a quote from Lively during the press tour (via TikTok ) had her saying Swift was with her on the experience “the whole time.”

Now, after Freedman noted these big claims about the texts, the Gossip Girl star's lawyer has responded.

How Blake Lively’s Lawyer Responded To New Claims

Following Freedman’s claims, Lively’s attorney Mike Gottlieb has responded. Here’s his statement on behalf of the actress/producer:

This is categorically false. We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality. This is what we have come to expect from the Wayfarer parties’ lawyers, who appear to love nothing more than shooting first, without any evidence, and with no care for the people they are harming in the process. We will imminently file motions with the court to hold these attorneys accountable for their misconduct here.

As you can see, Lively's lawyer clearly shot down the claims made by Baldoni's lawyers, calling them "categorically false."

Now, we’ll have to see what comes from this back-and-forth between Baldoni and Lively’s lawyers regarding Taylor Swift and her involvement.