Mortal Kombat Had A Big Box Office Weekend, But It Still Almost Lost To A Surprise Competitor

In the wake of its debut at number one, it will be interesting to see what kind of legs Mortal Kombat has, and if it will prove to be more frontloaded than some of the other big films we've seen come out in the last couple of months. The critical reception for movies like Walt Disney Pictures Animation's Raya And The Last Dragon, Ilya Naishuller's Nobody, and Godzilla vs. Kong was much more positive, and while there are a lot of metrics involved, it's believable that word of mouth had a sizable impact (especially for Raya, which got off to a slow start domestically, but now has quintupled its opening numbers). It will be curious to see the weight that buzz has on the blood-heavy action flick by the time it is done with its theatrical run.