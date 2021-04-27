Robert Downey Jr. Celebrates Avengers: Endgame's Anniversary With Epic Behind The Scenes Footage

After the lost year that was 2020, it feels like Joe and Anthony Russo's Avengers: Endgame was released a decade ago, but it's actually only been two years. In fact, it has been exactly two years, as it was on April 26, 2019 that the epic Marvel blockbuster first arrived in theaters around the world. It's an event that fans have been celebrating on social media, and the movie's directors shared some cool behind-the-scenes photos, but Robert Downey Jr. has unquestionably delivered the present of the day, as he has posted footage from the moment when Tony Stark snaps the nano gauntlet and destroys Thanos and his army.
The post on Twitter came with a short and sweet message to fans with the hashtag #ILoveYouAll3000, but it's definitely the video that has our attention. It's only 25 seconds long, and it doesn't feature any dialogue, but you can still get all of the emotion of the moment from Robert Downey Jr's face (not to mention that the sound of the snap emotionally echoes):
It's a cool video to share, and a wonderful look behind the scenes of Avengers: Endgame – but it is worth noting that this isn't the take that is actually featured in the movie. In fact, this is a far more peaceful version of Iron Man's "snap" moment, as his hand raised and his eyes closed give him a look of peace and commitment to what he's doing, understanding that it's a sacrifice.
Here is a screenshot from the finished movie for comparison:
I could very well be wrong here, but it's possible that the footage shared by Robert Downey Jr. is from the original version of Tony Stark's death – as the moment was notably reshot when Avengers: Endgame was in post-production. It was editor Jeff Ford who came up with the idea for the hero to respond to Thanos' "I am inevitable" with "And I am Iron Man," and the scene was redone on a studio lot in Los Angeles (funny enough, it was the same location where Downey Jr. first screen tested for the Marvel role). What we see in the behind-the-scenes video above may be from the scene that was filmed during principal photography in Atlanta, but unless someone from the production confirms it we won't really know. It also could just be that the star did a variety of takes, including one where he took a peaceful beat after delivering his iconic line. Or this could just be from an on-set rehearsal. Regardless, it's awesome that we get to watch the performance in its rawest form.
If you wish to properly celebrate the anniversary of the biggest Marvel Studios movie yet, Avengers: Endgame is presently available to stream on Disney+. It's also available for digital purchase, and on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD.