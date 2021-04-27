Robert Downey Jr. Celebrates Avengers: Endgame's Anniversary With Epic Behind The Scenes Footage

I could very well be wrong here, but it's possible that the footage shared by Robert Downey Jr. is from the original version of Tony Stark's death – as the moment was notably reshot when Avengers: Endgame was in post-production. It was editor Jeff Ford who came up with the idea for the hero to respond to Thanos' "I am inevitable" with "And I am Iron Man," and the scene was redone on a studio lot in Los Angeles (funny enough, it was the same location where Downey Jr. first screen tested for the Marvel role). What we see in the behind-the-scenes video above may be from the scene that was filmed during principal photography in Atlanta, but unless someone from the production confirms it we won't really know. It also could just be that the star did a variety of takes, including one where he took a peaceful beat after delivering his iconic line. Or this could just be from an on-set rehearsal. Regardless, it's awesome that we get to watch the performance in its rawest form.