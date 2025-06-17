'Iron Man Loves Ironheart': Robert Downey Jr. Surprised Dominique Thorne During An Interview, And I Can't Get Over Her Heartfelt Reaction

Ironheart is close to making its debut amid the 2025 TV schedule, and with it comes a wave of questions about what lies ahead for protagonist Riri Williams in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Something that hasn’t been in question, however, is how Iron Man icon Robert Downey Jr. feels about another armored hero being in the MCU. Downey has shown the upcoming Marvel show’s lead actress, Dominique Thorne a lot of support and most recently did so via a video message. Both the video and Thorne’s reaction are so great.

Dominique Thorne and fellow Ironheart cast member Anthony Ramos promoted their new show while appearing on Good Morning America. It was during the broadcast that co-host Robin Roberts surprised the duo with a pre-recorded greeting from Robert Downey Jr. The former Tony Stark actor sweetly showed love to Thorne and also joked about his hope that Ramos’ Parker Robbins (a.k.a. The Hood) wasn’t going to replace his Doctor Doom as the MCU’s main Big Bad. Check out the clip, which was shared on Instagram, below:

A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica) A photo posted by on

Cue all of the “awwws,” as this was truly a wonderful moment and one that this MCU fan won’t forget anytime soon. RDJ first reached out to the Riri Williams portrayer years ago, after she landed the role of the tech prodigy. Since then, it’s been evident that Downey has been in the up-and-coming star’s corner amid her journey. I love seeing actors support fellow actors, and this now-viral moment is the epitome of that ideal.

As of late, Dominique Thorne hasn’t shied away from discussing Robert Downey Jr.’s support of her casting and character. During a recent interview, Thorne addressed Downey’s kindness while explaining what still-uncertain fans should get on the Ironheart “bandwagon.” After viewing Downey’s video amid her GMA appearance, Thorne explained why her peer’s approval means so much to her, and it sounds like her love for Iron Man runs deep:

He has been so, so supportive. It’s really been amazing, because I do come from a family that loves the MCU. My baby brother was born just a few months before Iron Man came out. And it's been a family affair ever since then, and so we have pictures of my baby brother being Iron Man and me being Iron Girl for Halloween. This goes so deep. It goes so deep. And so shortly after we finished filming in Chicago is when I got the first phone call from [Downey], and he has been so sweet, like through and through. So the support, it means so much to me. It really does.

As Robert Downey Jr.’s cap indicates, he’s been working at Pinewood Studios, where he’s filming the much-discussed Avengers: Doomsday. With Downey returning to the MCU, he’s set to breathe villainous life into one of the most iconic characters in comic book history. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo previously said the actor was undergoing “intense” prep for the role and even helped forge the character’s backstory within this continuity.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

A Disney+ membership is what you need if you're looking to stream Ironheart and other MCU installments. Pay $9.99 a month for the ad-supported plan, or go the ad-free route, which costs $15.99 a month. There's also an annual subscription tier, which costs $159.99 and can save customers 16%.

There has still been speculation, though, as to whether Robert Downey Jr. might appear on Dominique Thorne’s show as Tony Stark. In the comics, a Tony Stark A.I. construct serves as Riri’s guide. Early on, Thorne addressed the possibility of Stark popping up, and she said she certainly wouldn’t be opposed to Stark showing up. I’m not sure if Stark and Williams will actually mix it up on screen in some way but, at present, I’m just happy that Thorne and Downey are connecting in real life.

Ironheart hits Disney+ on June 24 with a three-episode premiere. While you wait for it, you can stream Riri’s MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.