A New Comic Has Tony Stark Dying Again, But His Words Could Have Fit In Avengers: Endgame

There’s a moment in the latest Marvel crossover comic that hits like a repulsor blast to the chest, a final stand, a desperate mission, and a message that feels ripped straight from the Avengers: Endgame finale. Marvel just said goodbye to Tony Stark all over again, but this time it’s not in a major superhero movie release but in a comic where the billionaire playboy philanthropist goes up against something darker, stranger, and dripping with acid blood. And, while the setting may be cosmic horror instead of cinematic spectacle, the emotional weight? Yeah, it still lands like a Stark Industries bomb.

The fourth and final issue of the Aliens vs. Avengers miniseries, written by Jonathan Hickman with jaw-dropping art by Esad Ribić, wraps with a sacrifice straight out of an MCU fever dream. But this isn’t the youthful genius from the Iron Man MCU flicks we are used to. This is an older, grayer Stark. A man who’s seen it all, lost even more, and chooses to go out on his own terms. What does he leave behind? Not just a trail of alien bodies, but a recorded message that hits like a vibranium punch to the gut:

Avenge all of our fallen brothers and sisters. Avenge all our fallen worlds. And if you don’t mind it too much… avenge me.

Full body chills, right? “Avenge me.” Yeah, that’s a line that will stick with you for awhile.

So here’s the quick recap for those who do not keep up with all things comic book related. A corrupted Mr. Sinister decides to weaponize the Alien franchise’s deadliest beasties, and things get ugly. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes gear up for an intergalactic showdown that makes the Battle of New York look like a mosh pit. And, by the time the dust settles, Tony’s gone, but the job’s far from over.

Instead of wrapping things up with a neat little “we saved the galaxy” bow, Stark’s message basically gives the Avengers a new mission: keep fighting. Not just in their universe. In every universe. Yep, this thing just went full MCU Multiverse.

And if that sounds like the setup for a sequel? It absolutely is.

Let’s get real, when Marvel first announced Aliens vs. Avengers, plenty of folks (including this writer) assumed it was just another brand mash-up designed to sell variant covers and action figures. But then Jonathan Hickman walked in like, “What if we actually made it good?” And yeah, they did.

The result? A bloody, bold, surprisingly emotional crossover that manages to honor both franchises. You’ve got Venom screaming at a Xenomorph queen. You’ve got Mr. Sinister being his usual high-camp nightmare. You’ve got Stark being vintage Stark, brilliant, self-destructive, and ready to take one final swing for the team.

Here’s the twist: this Tony may be gone, but the multiverse means Iron Man never really dies. If Aliens vs. Avengers does get a round two, and after that final page, I’m betting it will, don’t be surprised if another version of Stark shows up to carry on the mission. Maybe one with a beard from a different timeline. Maybe one who is a Xenomorph. Or, if we want to get real “pie in the sky,” perhaps a crossover with the likes of Stark/Doom that’s presumably set to appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. (Okay, probably not that last one… but one can dream.)

In the meantime, Tony Stark’s latest death might just be one of his most potent demises. The story's got heart and horror, but it’s got one final mic-drop that deserves a slow, Robert Downey Jr.-esque clap.

Aliens vs. Avengers #4 is now available wherever you purchase your comics. Just be sure to bring a flamethrower. As for the next MCU flick on the 2025 movie schedule, the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to land in theaters on July 25.