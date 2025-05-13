Robert Downey Jr. Praised Jeremy Renner's Book While Showing Off His Muscles, And His Avengers Co-Star Had A Heartfelt Reaction

Robert Downey Jr. certainly is a busy man these days. As of late, he’s been filming the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday in the UK and, given he’s playing the lead villain, he likely has some serious work to do. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not taking some time to kick back and relax. In fact, the fan-favorite actor just shared a snippet of his downtime, during which he read Jeremy Renner’s new book. Downey, who also showed off his muscles, praised the book, leading Renner to share a sweet response.

My Next Breath was just released weeks ago and, with this memoir, Jeremy Renner opens up about various facets of his career and life, including the snowplow incident that could’ve ended his life in 2023. Considering how close Renner and Robert Downey Jr. are, it probably isn’t too surprising that the latter picked up his longtime co-star’s book. Check out Downey’s photo from Instagram, which shows him intently reading while flexing for the camera:

It’s great to see the Doctor Doom actor supporting his friend in this way. However, it’s also hard not to take notice of his arm. There seems to be some padding there but, make no mistake, as the man known to some as RDJ is no stranger to the gym. Some time ago, he was even honest about “overtraining” for his Marvel role as Tony Stark/Iron Man, though he’s seemingly found a balance since then. The actor’s photo and fitness habits aside though, what really stands out to me is his caption:

Reading Renner’s book and feeling stronger already…what a journey to wisdom … very instructive…a must read!

Robert Downey Jr. also tagged Jeremy Renner in that post, and he eventually shared his own reaction. Ultimately, Renner’s response exudes gratitude not just for his buddy checking out his book but also for his own current circumstances:

Long way from the ICU…. At least we know how this story ends my brother. Love you 🥰

Over the last few years, Jeremy Renner has been candid about having been run over by his massive snowcat while trying to save his nephew from danger. Renner broke over 30 bones and went through a long recovery, but he’s thankfully returned to work and seems to be doing well now. Publishing a book is a serious feat (and I say that as someone who helped edit a novel for a friend). So the Hurt Locker alum should certainly be proud of himself and take in the joy of seeing a friend read it.

Speaking of Robert Downey Jr., he’s apparently been “intense” when it comes to his work on Avengers: Doomsday. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo praised him for his commitment to developing the role of Victor von Doom for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Aside from the work, though, Downey does seem to be enjoying himself during his spare time. He and some of his co-stars, like Chris Hemsworth and Simu Liu, even took in a showing of Thunderbolts*.

A person who was not among that group of stars was Jeremy Renner, and it’s unclear whether he’ll show up in Doomsday or any other upcoming Marvel movies. Nevertheless, Renner seems open to returning as Clint Barton/Hawkeye at some point. Honestly, given the bromance they’ve developed, I’d love for Renner to be able to mix it up with Robert Downey Jr. on a set again. For now, though, stream their past MCU outings using a Disney+ subscription.