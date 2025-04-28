The Russo Brothers Share First Avengers: Doomsday Set Photo, And The Movie Has Never Felt More Real

News
By published

It's really happening.

In a director&#039;s chair, a grey-suited Robert Downey Jr. shushes the camera as Marvel reveals the Doomsday cast.
(Image credit: Marvel)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, thanks to new projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated of the upcoming Marvel movies is Avengers: Doomsday, which will be the shared universe's next big crossover. The Russo Brothers shared the first set photo from that blockbuster, and the project has never felt more real.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday has been limited, but the blockbuster is definitely coming together behind the scenes. Marvel's live stream revealed most of its cast, which obviously includes Robert Downey Jr.'s return and debut as Doctor Doom. A photo from The Russos' Instagram showed that they're seemingly on set, check it out below:

A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers)

A photo posted by on

More to come...

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe

The Captain America 4 Deleted Scenes Highlight One Character We Needed Way More Of, And It Makes Me Question Some Of The Editing Choices

I Loved Daredevil: Born Again's Finale, But It Highlighted What The Rest Of Season 1 Was Missing

I Just Read Sunrise On The Reaping And There’s One Visual (And Emotional) Moment I Need To Play Out Onscreen
See more latest
Most Popular
The judges of MasterChef Australia (plus guest Gordon Ramsey) stand in front of the series&#039; insignia ahead of MasterChef Australia Season 17.
How To Watch MasterChef Australia Season 17 Online And Stream Episodes Of The Competitive Cooking Series Free From Anywhere
Joe Hendry pointing to the crowd
Joe Hendry Reveals How The WWE Snuck Him Into WrestleMania 41 For Randy Orton Match, And Confirms How Seriously They Take Surprise Appearances
Lucille on 90 Day Fiancé
Greg's Mom Seemed Like Another Nightmare 90 Day Fiancê Mother-In-Law, But She Changed My Mind
stephanie tanner and uncle jesse on full house
Full House's Jodie Sweetin And Andrea Barber Address 'Weird Question' They're Often Asked About Co-Star John Stamos, And It Sounds Like Fans Think the Tanners Are The Brady Bunch
Bill Belichick on CBS Sunday Morning
Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Totally Shut Down An Interview Question About Their Relationship, And Now Fans Are Making Their Own Assumptions
Tom Cruise pumps his fist in excitement in Top Gun: Maverick.
What’s It Like Hanging Out With Tom Cruise And Shooting The Breeze About Top Gun? A Sportscar Expert Has A Fun And Surreal Story
Sam Heughan on Outlander
Sam Heughan Completed A Marathon Days Before His 45th Birthday, And Fans Had All The Lovely Responses
Gideon Gemstone in blazer and shirt The Righteous Gemstones Season 4
Superman’s Jimmy Olsen Actor Was Asked What He Brought To The Role, And His Answer Was So On Brand
Becky kissing Dan&#039;s cheek in final moments of The Conners series finale
The Conners EP Reveals One Moment From The Series Finale That Was A ‘Surprise’ To The Crew, And Now I Love The Ending Even More
Halle Berry on the Drew Barrymore Show and Monica Lewinsky on Call Her Daddy.
Monica Lewinsky Had A Hilarious Comment After Halle Berry Thanked Fans For Saying She's So 'Fine' And Maybe The Most Rapped About Woman In History