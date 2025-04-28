The Russo Brothers Share First Avengers: Doomsday Set Photo, And The Movie Has Never Felt More Real
It's really happening.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, thanks to new projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated of the upcoming Marvel movies is Avengers: Doomsday, which will be the shared universe's next big crossover. The Russo Brothers shared the first set photo from that blockbuster, and the project has never felt more real.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday has been limited, but the blockbuster is definitely coming together behind the scenes. Marvel's live stream revealed most of its cast, which obviously includes Robert Downey Jr.'s return and debut as Doctor Doom. A photo from The Russos' Instagram showed that they're seemingly on set, check it out below:
A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers)
A photo posted by on
More to come...
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
