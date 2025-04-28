The Russo Brothers Share First Avengers: Doomsday Set Photo, And The Movie Has Never Felt More Real

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, thanks to new projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated of the upcoming Marvel movies is Avengers: Doomsday, which will be the shared universe's next big crossover. The Russo Brothers shared the first set photo from that blockbuster, and the project has never felt more real.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday has been limited, but the blockbuster is definitely coming together behind the scenes. Marvel's live stream revealed most of its cast, which obviously includes Robert Downey Jr.'s return and debut as Doctor Doom. A photo from The Russos' Instagram showed that they're seemingly on set, check it out below:

