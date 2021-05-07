Wrath Of Man Ending: Jason Statham's Revenge Plot Explained

Warning: the ending for Wrath of Man is spoiled in detail in the following rundown. If you haven’t seen the film yet, turn around and rob another story for loot. We’ll be here when you’re caught up.

Jason Statham isn’t someone you want to cross in the world of the movies, especially if that movie happens to be a Guy Ritchie creation. Wrath of Man is the big reunion between the Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels collaborators, and as anyone who's seen the trailer will attest, not even Post Malone can run away from the danger. But just what happens in Wrath of Man’s ending, and why is Statham’s character, simply known as H, so destructive?