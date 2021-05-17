Henry Golding Knows Which Classic Action Star He’d Love To Bring To The Snake Eyes Franchise, And it’s Perfect

Mind you, Jackie Chan is now 67 years old now, and his most nimble action days are behind him. To give you an example of his current status as an action superstar, he was part of the remake of The Karate Kid… and he played the Mr. Miyagi role. Chan won’t be fighting opposite Henry Golding in a Snake Eyes/G.I. Joe movie. But even having him as some sort of mentor role, perhaps as a higher up in the G.I. Joe forces, would be enough to give Golding a real spark. It’d be a thrill for us, as audience members, too.