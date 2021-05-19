Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’s Dracula Will Be Different In Another Way Following Adam Sandler’s Exit

The way that Drac moves is so specific. He has this beautiful, fluid shape that’s almost a cylinder with a head on it. It’s so simple and gorgeous that it's all very reflective of the character that’s very fluid and powerful. When you take all that power away from him and he becomes a human, the whole habitat changes the nature of the animation. So we purposely designed Drac in a way where he’s the total opposite of that. When he’s a human, he’s got these short shorts and he’s got knobby knees and elbows and he kind of becomes very awkward and we really leaned into the realism.