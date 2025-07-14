New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (July 14 - 20)

July is only half over, but if there’s anything hotter than the weather outside, it’s the list of new content coming to your favorite streaming platform. From blockbuster movies to new and returning series, and even a bit of Disneyland fun to throw into the mix. Here’s a look at what’s not to miss on streaming this week.

(Image credit: Universal)

Jaws Movie Collection July 15 (Netflix)

For the first time in 50 years, it’s the summer of Jaws. The movie that is often called the first summer blockbuster celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and while there is a great new documentary about the film you can also find streaming, if you just want to watch the original, it’s available with a Netflix subscription this week. The sequels will also be available, if you feel like you really need to watch them.’

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3 - July 16 (Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty has been a winning coming-of-age drama and one of the most popular series for those with a Prime Video subscription. The good news for fans is that Season 3 begins this week. The bad news is Season 3 will also be the final season, so you won’t want to miss any of it.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 3 - July 17 (Paramount+)

Of all the new Star Trek content that we’ve received since the launch of paramount+, i don’t think it’s too controversial to say that Strange New Worlds is the best of it. The pre-Kirk Enterprise, led by Ansel Mount as captain Christopher Pike, has been equal parts throwback and reinvention of the franchise and so I’ll be using my Paramount+ subscription to watch Season 3 as soon as it arrives this week.

(Image credit: (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort))

Disneyland Resort POV Walkthroughs - July 17 (Disney+)

July 17 marks the 70th anniversary of the opening day of Disneyland. Most of us won’t be able to be there in person to celebrate, but if you have a Disney+ subscription, the streaming service has the next best thing. A whole host of POV walkthrough videos will arrive on the service, allowing you to virtually feel like you’re doing everything from riding Pirates of the Caribbean to watching fireworks. The full list of videos is:

Pirates of the Caribbean

Indiana Jones Adventure

Radiator Springs Racers

Incredicoaster

Haunted Mansion

Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Cars Land

Pixar Pal-A-Round

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Jungle Cruise

Soarin' Around the World

Avengers Campus

Hollywood Land

Main Street, U.S.A.

Mickey's ToonTown

70th Celebration Nighttime Spectaculars

(Image credit: Netflix)

Untamed - July 17 (Netflix)

At this point, it seems like there’s a new mystery drama available streaming every week, and while many of them may have big stars, few if any are set in such beautiful places. Untamed stars Eric Bana as a man investigating a death in Yosemite National Park. Sam Neil and Rosemary DeWitt fill out the cast.

The end of July is going to be big with movies like The Fantastic Four: First Steps hitting theaters, but streaming won’t be taking things lying down. It will have its own big releases, including the long-awaited Happy Gilmore 2 from Adam Sandler.