‘I’m Obviously Over The Moon’: Tom Holland Shares Why He’s So Excited To Film Spider-Man: Brand New Day After No Way Home
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine, one that consistently puts out new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where Tom Holland will finally return to the shared universe. He recently shared why he was so excited to film, and it has to do with No Way Home.
What we know about Spider-Man 4 is very limited, but there's a ton of fan interest. This is largely thanks to No Way Home's ending, which saw everyone forget who Peter Parker was. Fans are invested in how the story will continue, while the 29 year-old actor is excited for another reason. In a recent interview that's on ThisIsMax's Instagram, Holland shared that he's excited to play his signature character again, especially after filming the last movie at the height of the pandemic. As he shared:
This makes a ton of sense. While Spider-Man: No Way Home was a box office smash, it was more challenging to film than other entries in the MCU. Namely because of all the rules that followed shooting in the mist of COVID. That includes basicallt shooting the entirety of the blockbuster on sound stages. But we should expect more practical setting and exteriors in the next entry.
Tom Holland took a break from acting, and it sounds like absence made the heart grow fonder when it came to playing Peter Parker again. This will mark only the second time that a MCU hero has been given a fourth solo movie, starting with Chris Hemsworth's Thor. Later in that same interview, Holland spoke about his perspective on Brand New Day, offering:
Of course, the actual plans for this blockbuster are a total mystery to fans. Rumors are swirling around about which villains might be included, as well as what the story might entail. Fans are perhaps most concerned about if/when Peter's friends will regain their memories of him, particularly Ned and MJ.
All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, 2026. But first up is The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 26th as part of the 2025 movie release list. Given his popularity, fans are gonna be asking about Holland's Peter Parker until he pops up.
