How To Train Your Dragon's Director Was Conscious Of The Sonic Backlash And More Ahead Of The Live Action Remake. How Toothless Avoided Pitfalls
The lessons of "Ugly Sonic" still echo in the minds of animators.
This weekend, the 2025 movie schedule belongs to the dragons, and the Vikings that try to tangle with them. In the world of reality, that means that the How to Train Your Dragon remake’s impressive opening estimates have paid off, as who doesn’t want to see Toothless on the big screen yet again?
Those feelings, as well as backlash from Sonic the Hedgehog’s original character design, are part of the equation that director Dean DeBlois discussed with CinemaBlend. As we sat down with the returning creative force from the 2010 original, the question of how that infamous scenario factored into planning the “live-action” variant of Toothless needed to be asked. In response, DeBlois’ response to this query involved this thought process:
You know you’re a big deal when you have an entire committee dedicated to speculating how your redesign is going to play out. Though that could be underselling the situation How to Train Your Dragon’s live-action redo found itself operating in. It’s the sort of thing that tends to happen when you’re embarking on a flesh and blood makeover to a wildly successful trilogy of animated pictures.
But as Dean DeBlois signaled above, his previous work on both Lilo & Stitch and Dragon’s animated protagonists came from an animation background. Creatures in that medium thrive on circular and tube-like shapes, but that doesn’t necessarily carry over into the realm of photorealism.
That leads to these further notes on how DeBlois and his Toothless committee tried to strike the balance:
The results practically speak for themselves, as How to Train Your Dragon’s CinemaCon screening yielded excited raves from the crowd pretty early on. Just as Dean DeBlois’ previous comments on said reaction intended, it looks like tears and cheers will be had by all who are about to take this flight. So if you had any doubt Toothless would look any less cute in live-action, you can proceed with confidence.
Hiccup, Toothless and the rest of the Isle of Berk await you in theaters now. But if you’re curious whether How to Train Your Dragon’s 3D/4DX variant keeps the thrills flying high, you can read our rundown to learn more of those technical details.
