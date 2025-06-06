There Was One Thing I Wasn't Sold On Freakier Friday, But The New Trailer Just Changed My Mind In The Best Way

When it comes to 2025 movies on the way this summer, I’ve been unabashedly excited for the release of Freakier Friday, all while being simultaneously suspicious it could disappoint me. I know I’m going to see it no matter what, but I’ve also been preparing to be underwhelmed, especially after learning that this time around Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis’s characters would be body swapping with two teens rather than with each other.

However, the new trailer has melted away my past worries.

The New Freakier Friday Trailer Finally Really Sold Me On The Sequel

Disney dropped a new trailer (which you can watch above) Friday morning, and it really got me pumped for Freakier Friday. While the first Freaky Friday 2 trailer had me wondering why Jamie Lee Curtis looks so much like Laurie Strode from the Halloween movies rather than donning her character’s pixie haircut and mourning the duo no longer getting to play each other, this new look at the movie has me feeling differently.

I like that this trailer finally makes the plotline a lot clearer. Lindsay Lohan’s Anne is about to get married to Manny Jacinto’s character and merge their families. Lohan has a teen daughter of her own, Harper (Julia Butters), and Jacinto’s character has a teen daughter named Lily (Sophia Hammons), but they do not get along.

So when a fortune teller puts a new body swap spell on them, the teens get placed into the bodies of Harper’s mom and grandmother, who want to use the opportunity to break up their parents.

While the first trailer made me feel like the body swap thing was more gimmicky than serving a story, this trailer placed some stakes alongside the concept that I can definitely get behind.

I’m All In On Lindsay Lohan And Jamie Lee Curtis’s Freakier Friday Antics

The standout scene for me is when we finally learn how Chad Michael Murray’s Jake gets involved in the story. The teens decide the way they are going to break up their parents is to reunite Anne with her first love. I was loving the moment where Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are trying to impress Jake, who looks like he works at a record store, but he thinks she’s having a “stroke.”

Then when they tried to regroup, I thought it was hilarious that Lohan’s character was worried they were gone for too long; he'd think she was pooping.

Oh, and then the part when the pair are talking up a teenager calling him “cute” before an older man realizes he recognizes Tess as his therapist? It's a great callback to the original.

The new trailer (also on YouTube) has me recognizing all the details and care being put into this sequel. Did you notice Curtis covering her face with a Britney Spears vinyl? It's a perfect easter egg for that scene when Jake sang "Hit Me Baby (One More Time)" in the original.

It’s these kinds of teenage antics that feel nostalgic and show why I love the original, and have me ready for all the fun ahead when the film comes out on August 8.