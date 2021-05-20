Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Recalls Being Slapped By Salma Hayek On The Set Of The Hitman’s Wife's Bodyguard

Classic Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool actor told Variety that Salma Hayek really went for it when she had to slap him for the movie. Of course, the actor is known for his snarkiness, so chances are he’s being a bit dramatic with the “sting” bit, especially since they wrapped back in 2019. Either way, it’s a funny tidbit ahead of audiences seeing the movie. Do you think we can catch which slap was the one that Reynolds will never forget on screen?