Ryan Reynolds Jumped In The Paparazzi Line And Took Photos Of Blake Lively And Her Pals On The Red Carpet: ‘Nailed It’
A viable side hustle?
It’s been quite the weekend for Hollywood power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. A day after celebrating the third-straight promotion of Wrexham AFC, the soccer club that the Deadpool star owns with Rob McElhenney, the duo returned to the States to mark Lively’s upcoming release on the 2025 movie calendar. As the actress posed for red carpet photos with her Another Simple Favor co-stars, her husband unexpectedly jumped in to shoot a couple pics himself, and he totally “nailed it.”
Another Simple Favor — available to stream Thursday, May 1, with an Amazon Prime Video subscription — held a screening on Sunday, where she donned a floor-length blue dress with a criss-cross pattern that showed off quite a bit of skin. Ryan Reynolds was sure to get plenty of pics to document the occasion, as his Instagram Stories show him joining the paparazzi line:
Everyone seemed to be in great spirits, with Ryan Reynolds’ fellow photographers laughing as he shouted to his wife and her pals:
It’s unclear from the social media video if Blake Lively did grant her husband the extra time he was looking for, and as he walked away to allow the professionals to continue their work, he cheekily shrugged, telling them:
So how did his photos come out? Let’s just say Ryan Reynolds probably doesn’t want to take up photography as a side hustle:
This latest public appearance from the actors comes just a day after they posted celebratory pictures to Instagram from a big Wrexham Red Dragons win on Saturday, April 26. The victory solidified the team’s promotion to the second-tier Championship — just one below the Premier League.
When Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney purchased the club in 2020, Wrexham was in the fifth-tier National League and has made steady progress since.
That, along with the sequel Another Simple Favor — which follows Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick’s 2018 darkly comedic mystery — gives the couple plenty to celebrate after a presumably tough few months amidst their ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.
Blake Lively took legal action against her co-star and director on It Ends with Us (streaming with a Netflix subscription), alleging sexual harassment, which prompted Justin Baldoni to respond in kind with a defamation lawsuit against Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
The actress has also faced speculation while doing press for Another Simple Favor that there’s tension between her and co-star Anna Kendrick. Despite the actress’ efforts to coordinate their red carpet outfits, Kendrick’s vague response when asked what it was like to reunite with Lively sparked rumors that definitely haven’t been dispelled by their awkward red carpet body language.
I wonder if having Ryan Reynolds snap the shots of the two co-stars would help? Another Simple Favor hits Prime Video on Thursday, May 1, and A Simple Favor can be streamed on Netflix if you need a refresher on all the twists and turns.
