Ryan Reynolds Jumped In The Paparazzi Line And Took Photos Of Blake Lively And Her Pals On The Red Carpet: ‘Nailed It’

News
By published

A viable side hustle?

Blake Lively in It Ends With Us and Ryan Reynolds in If
(Image credit: Sony/Paramount)

It’s been quite the weekend for Hollywood power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. A day after celebrating the third-straight promotion of Wrexham AFC, the soccer club that the Deadpool star owns with Rob McElhenney, the duo returned to the States to mark Lively’s upcoming release on the 2025 movie calendar. As the actress posed for red carpet photos with her Another Simple Favor co-stars, her husband unexpectedly jumped in to shoot a couple pics himself, and he totally “nailed it.”

Another Simple Favor — available to stream Thursday, May 1, with an Amazon Prime Video subscription — held a screening on Sunday, where she donned a floor-length blue dress with a criss-cross pattern that showed off quite a bit of skin. Ryan Reynolds was sure to get plenty of pics to document the occasion, as his Instagram Stories show him joining the paparazzi line:

Instagram Stories

(Image credit: Ryan Reynolds' Instagram Stories)

Everyone seemed to be in great spirits, with Ryan Reynolds’ fellow photographers laughing as he shouted to his wife and her pals:

Blake, Blake! Over here! One more, just one more!

It’s unclear from the social media video if Blake Lively did grant her husband the extra time he was looking for, and as he walked away to allow the professionals to continue their work, he cheekily shrugged, telling them:

I tried.

So how did his photos come out? Let’s just say Ryan Reynolds probably doesn’t want to take up photography as a side hustle:

Instagram Stories

(Image credit: Ryan Reynolds' Instagram Stories)

This latest public appearance from the actors comes just a day after they posted celebratory pictures to Instagram from a big Wrexham Red Dragons win on Saturday, April 26. The victory solidified the team’s promotion to the second-tier Championship — just one below the Premier League.

When Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney purchased the club in 2020, Wrexham was in the fifth-tier National League and has made steady progress since.

That, along with the sequel Another Simple Favor — which follows Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick’s 2018 darkly comedic mystery — gives the couple plenty to celebrate after a presumably tough few months amidst their ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively took legal action against her co-star and director on It Ends with Us (streaming with a Netflix subscription), alleging sexual harassment, which prompted Justin Baldoni to respond in kind with a defamation lawsuit against Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

The actress has also faced speculation while doing press for Another Simple Favor that there’s tension between her and co-star Anna Kendrick. Despite the actress’ efforts to coordinate their red carpet outfits, Kendrick’s vague response when asked what it was like to reunite with Lively sparked rumors that definitely haven’t been dispelled by their awkward red carpet body language.

I wonder if having Ryan Reynolds snap the shots of the two co-stars would help? Another Simple Favor hits Prime Video on Thursday, May 1, and A Simple Favor can be streamed on Netflix if you need a refresher on all the twists and turns.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

I Just Read Sunrise On The Reaping And There’s One Visual (And Emotional) Moment I Need To Play Out Onscreen

What’s It Like Hanging Out With Tom Cruise And Shooting The Breeze About Top Gun? A Sportscar Expert Has A Fun And Surreal Story

Insider Drops Claims About How Timothée Chalamet Feels About Kylie Jenner’s Kids And Whether He Wants To Be A Dad
See more latest
Most Popular
From left to right: Timothee Chalamet in a still suit in Dune and Kylie Jenner looking to the left in The Kardashians.
Insider Drops Claims About How Timothée Chalamet Feels About Kylie Jenner’s Kids And Whether He Wants To Be A Dad
animated Darth Maul in Star Wars: Clone Wars Season 7
After Watching Star Wars Fans Lose It When The Maul: Shadow Lord Trailer Dropped At Star Wars Celebration, I Asked The Darth Maul Voice Actor About The ‘Edgy’ New Series
A scene with John Lithgow sitting on a barstool at a diner and holding a coffee cup in Dexter.
John Lithgow Admits Joining Harry Potter Was A ‘Big Decision’ (But It Had Nothing To Do With The J.K. Rowling Backlash)
In a director&#039;s chair, a grey-suited Robert Downey Jr. shushes the camera as Marvel reveals the Doomsday cast.
The Russo Brothers Share First Avengers: Doomsday Set Photo, And The Movie Has Never Felt More Real
The judges of MasterChef Australia (plus guest Gordon Ramsey) stand in front of the series&#039; insignia ahead of MasterChef Australia Season 17.
How To Watch MasterChef Australia Season 17 Online And Stream Episodes Of The Competitive Cooking Series Free From Anywhere
Joe Hendry pointing to the crowd
Joe Hendry Reveals How The WWE Snuck Him Into WrestleMania 41 For Randy Orton Match, And Confirms How Seriously They Take Surprise Appearances
Lucille on 90 Day Fiancé
Greg's Mom Seemed Like Another Nightmare 90 Day Fiancê Mother-In-Law, But She Changed My Mind
stephanie tanner and uncle jesse on full house
Full House's Jodie Sweetin And Andrea Barber Address 'Weird Question' They're Often Asked About Co-Star John Stamos, And It Sounds Like Fans Think the Tanners Are The Brady Bunch
Bill Belichick on CBS Sunday Morning
Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Totally Shut Down An Interview Question About Their Relationship, And Now Fans Are Making Their Own Assumptions
Tom Cruise pumps his fist in excitement in Top Gun: Maverick.
What’s It Like Hanging Out With Tom Cruise And Shooting The Breeze About Top Gun? A Sportscar Expert Has A Fun And Surreal Story