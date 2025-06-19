Ryan Reynolds Seemingly Addresses Justin Baldoni Legal Battle In Latest Appearance

While many of us dream of being a celebrity, there are downsides to this level of notoriety. Namely when something goes wrong, such as break-ups or legal shakeups. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds know this all too well, as they've made countless headlines over their legal battle with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni. And in a recent public appearance, the Deadpool icon seemingly referenced that ongoing situation.

Back in December, Lively sued Baldoni over his alleged actions on the set of It Ends With Us (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription). Both parties' legal teams have been hard at work, especially once Baldoni's defamation suit attempted to countersue for $400 million. A judge recently threw out Baldoni's case, and shortly thereafter Reynolds possibly referenced the brouhaha. At Cannes Lions 2025 (via Page Six), the actor/director was going to toss water bottles into the crowed, before seemingly poking fun at the legal situation. In his words:

I’m not throwing this. I’ve been around lawyers. You can walk up here and grab it.

While not referencing Baldoni by name, the public quickly connected this to the legal situation that's been surrounding It Ends With Us for months. He was personally named in Baldoni's defamation lawsuit, and then there's Lively's own complaint. I can only imagine just how much time he's spent with lawyers as a result (and how expensive their fees must be).

Over the past few months, fans have been actively following the back and forth coming from both parties' legal team. And after the judge threw Baldoni's defamation suit out, Reynolds and Lively have reportedly been celebrating. Perhaps this is what inspired the Green Lantern actor to make this quick comment at Cannes.

Of course, this isn't the first time that Ryan Reynolds has seemingly poked fun at the legal battle that's surrounding It Ends With Us. When Reynolds and Lively appeared at SNL 50, he also joked about the controversy that's been surrounding the pair. As a reminder, you can re-watch that brief but memorable moment below:

Audience Q&A – SNL50 - YouTube Watch On

While Justin Baldoni's defamation case being thrown out a clear legal win for Lively and Reynolds, it doesn't appear that this saga is officially over just yet. The Another Simple Favor Star's own complaint is seemingly still in the system, and it remains to be seen whether or not she and her It Ends With Us director/co-star will actually meet face to face in court. If they do, smart money says that the public will be closely paying attention... especially if they end up taking the stand.

Both Reynolds and Lively are attached to upcoming projects on the 2025 movie release list and beyond. As for Justin Baldoni, he seemingly doesn't have anything lined up at the moment.