One Of Channing Tatum’s Gambit Lines In Deadpool And Wolverine Constantly Made Ryan Reynolds Break Character, And I Totally Get It

In 2024, five years after Disney scrapped Channing Tatum’s Gambit movie following its acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the Magic Mike alum finally got his moment to shine as Marvel’s Ragin’ Cajun. Tatum’s Gambit was among the heroes whom Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman’s Logan teamed up with in Deadpool & Wolverine, which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription. Gambit quickly became a favorite among MCU fans, particularly for his line delivery in a Cajun accent. One of those lines was so hilarious that it caused Reynolds to constantly break character, and honestly, I would have too.

To provide some context first, Deadpool and Wolverine met Gambit in The Void alongside Wesley Snipes’ Blade, Jennifer Garner’s Elektra and Daphne Keen’s X-23, all of whom were allies with the late Human Torch played by Chris Evans. The group discussed how to block Cassandra Nova’s powers, and Elektra brought up that putting Juggernaut’s helmet on her would do the trick, which was a problem since he’s one of her minions. This led to Gambit to say the following, and I’m spelling it the same phonetic way Reynolds did when he shared this scene on his Instagram Stories:

Yeah, we dunn be knowin’ dat lid ain’ coming’ off without dat dome be comin’ offwiddit.

Ryan Reynolds captioned in the clip that he “couldn’t keep a straight face when @channingtatum says this line.. not once.” Can anyone reading this say they wouldn’t have cracked up at least once if they were in Reynolds’ shoes? You? I don’t believe you. It’s just so good, although at least Reynolds was masked during that scene, so no one could see that he was breaking character during those takes.

What makes this moment even better is when Deadpool asked Gambit if the Minions were his dialect coach, as he felt “critical exposition” was being missed. While it’s pretty obvious that Channing Tatum’s Cajun accent was played up for comedic effect, the actor previously opened up about the origins of the accent stemming from growing up in Mississippi and his dad being from New Orleans. He also later said that didn’t think the Minions joke was a “fair criticism” of his accent. I think it’s safe to say that had the Gambit movie moved forward, Tatum’s accent wouldn’t have sounded so over the top.

Although Gambit’s fate was left unclear in the final cut of Deadpool & Wolverine, a bonus scene was released a month after the movie came out showing Gambit smirking as a portal opened up in front of him in the ruins of Cassandra Nova’s headquarters. This implied that Gambit was rescued from The Void and likely dropped off somewhere in the Marvel multiverse. Sure enough, it was announced last month that Tatum will reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday.

It remains to be seen how big Gambit’s role will be in the upcoming Marvel movie, but we’ll see Channing Tatum’s character back in action on May 1, 2026. Meanwhile, we can join Ryan Reynolds in still having a chuckle over Gambit’s memorable lines in Deadpool & Wolverine.