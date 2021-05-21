Guardians’ Dave Bautista Talks Being Approached For Fast And Furious, But He Had Another Idea

Dave Bautista has previously mentioned that he had "tried everything" to try and get himself in a Gears of War movie and now we know that in this case "everything" means basically taking over a studio meeting to try and make it happen. Bautista admits that the times where he has diverted studio conversations like this, it hasn't always gone over well. But he feels he has to be honest with the studio about the work he really wants to do, and he knows that if he doesn't take the shot when he has it, then he'll never get the chance to do those things he's passionate about.