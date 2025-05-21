Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns And More A-Tier Badasses Are Being Eyed For The New Street Fighter Movie, And This Video Game Adaptation Now Has My Attention

Movies based on video games are hot once again as Sonic the Hedgehog and other filmshave shown studios how successful they can be. Even the reboot of Mortal Kombat was successful enough to warrant a sequel. So it was only a matter of time before the other major fighting game franchise got its own reboot, and the Street Fighter movie is looking like it might be even bigger.

One thing the Mortal Kombat movie didn’t have a lot of was star power. Karl Urban, who is appearing in the upcoming MK2 , is arguably the biggest name attached to that franchise When it comes to Street Fighter, however, Deadline reports that the reboot is eyeing some big names including Jason Momoa and the WWE’s Roman Reigns, which has my interested piqued.

Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns And More Could All Join Street Fighter

The list of stars that are reportedly in talks includes Momoa and Reigns as well as Noah Centineo and Andrew Koji. While there’s no official word on which characters these actors could play, the rumors indicate that Koji and Centineo are being considered for Ryu and Ken, respectively, two of the core characters of the franchise. It's also alleged that Reigns is being eyed for Akuma, Ken and Ryu's trainer. Momoa's supposed role is seemingly unknown but, considering how many Street Fighter characters there are, the possibilities are extensive.

“In talks” is a fairly nebulous phrase, and it means that no deal has been made and that these castings may not happen. However, those two words usually do mean that a deal is likely and thus there’s a good chance those four, big names could be part of the new film.

The Street Fighter Cast Is Looking Strong, And That's Exciting

Casting is arguably the most important part of any Street Fighter flick. Fans want to see these characters come to life, and the bigger the names being cast, the more interested people will likely be. The first Street Fighter movie, which is terrible, was primarily a vehicle for Jean-Claude Van Damme, though it also i a movie-stealing turn by Raúl Juliá, who plays the villain.

The fact that the reboot is reportedly looking at numerous big names and not just one or two stars makes this production much more exciting. While stars aren’t necessarily needed, Mortal Kombat showed that fighting games could be successfully adapted without huge names; the fact that we’re getting several indicates a movie that will be designed as an ensemble rather than a showcase for a single actor or even a single character.

Back in 2023, Talk To Me directors Danny and Michael Philippou, were announced as the directors of the Street Fighter movie. However, earlier this year, Kitao Sakurai took over as director. The shift led to the movie losing its previously set 2026 release date but, with casting discussions reportedly happening, it appears things are now moving forward.

I’m certainly looking forward to Street Fighter now more than I was. Should the rest of the cast is solid, we could really end up with something special.