Dave Bautista Finally Landed A Rom-Com After Years After Wanting To Star In One, And I Love The Premise

It’s looking to be another action-packed year for Dave Bautista as we get ready to see him in upcoming 2025 movies like Afterburn and Trap House. But in even better news, it looks like the retired pro wrestler will finally get to live his dream of starring in a romantic comedy with a movie aptly titled The Romantic.

Dave Bautista Is Attached To Star In A Rom-Com That Sounds Amazing

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor has teamed with Paramount Pictures to make The Romantic, with Ryan Reynolds’ production company also involved and some rom-col alums behind the script. The Romantic is about a bestselling romance author named Francine London, who is actually a man who lives in the mountains named Ed Schwenke (Bautista).

While hiding behind his pen name has been enough for years, his identity has suddenly become a point of examination from the public. So Ed decides to hire what’s described as a “wildcard of a woman” to pose as Francine London as a “cynical female journalist” becomes a threat to his real identity being revealed. The journalist isn’t into the romance genre at all, perhaps making The Romantic an enemies-to-lovers scenario?

The story has been crafted by Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont, who previously have made other romantic comedies like Can’t Hardly Wait, Made Of Honor, and Leap Year. So, Bautista is in good hands! There’s no director or other leads involved yet, per the Deadline report, but how exciting is this?

What He Has Said About Wanting To Be In A Rom-Com

So, what’s Dave Bautista’s deal with romantic comedies? Even though he’s predominantly known as an action star, the actor has expressed that he actually wants to move away from action roles and be considered a “real and respected actor.” He’s been outspoken about his love for “small, contained indie dramas” and in a 2023 interview said this about his dream to be in a rom-com to Page Six :

I know I’m not your typical rom-com lead… I’m a little rough around the edges. But I always, you know, I look in the mirror and I say, I ask myself, ‘Am I that unattractive? Is there something that unappealing about me that excludes me from these parts?' I don’t know. It’s just never come my way. I’ve never had an offer to do a rom-com. I still have high hopes. I’ll just keep searching.

Soon after the actor made his hopes known, writers and fans started rallying around him and The Mandalorian’s Katy O’Brian also shared her interest in co-starring with him . Bautista also said he received a lot of calls after he made his statements and is “making [his] way” to being in a “full-on rom-com,” making it clear he doesn’t mean an action romantic comedy.

With news of The Romantic, it sounds like the actor who has already shown off his range over the years will get to delve into the genre finally.