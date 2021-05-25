Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: 10 Behind-The-Scene Facts You Might Not Know About The Movie

Michael Cera Was Wright’s First And Only Choice For Scott Pilgrim

Siegel and LeBoff recognized their guy to make Scott Pilgrim in Wright. Similarly, Wright knew exactly who he wanted to be his Scott Pilgrim, but he’d have to wait for the rest of the world to see it.

Around the movie’s release in 2010, Wright told Entertainment Weekly that when he was first brought aboard Scott Pilgrim in 2004 he was watching a lot of Arrested Development and instantly thought Michael Cera would be perfect for the role, if only he was a little older. Well, after Wright had finished Hot Fuzz, Cera had become the right age and was eager to sign on.

However, Universal wasn’t initially as keen. They had their eyes on Seth Rogen, who had just starred in the box-office hit Knocked Up. Wright, years later again to Entertainment Weekly, said he couldn’t get his head around Rogen as Pilgrim.

Ultimately the studio relented and Cera ended up as the leading man in a cast that proved to be stuff to the gills with future A-listers.