Quiet Place 2 Kicks Off With A Bang And Not A Whimper At The Box Office

The world finds itself marching towards the wider opening of movie theaters, and in light of that merry event, it’s time for the big movies to come out to play. With a little over a year in delays, A Quiet Place Part II is finally ready to make a big noise at a theater near you. And so far the movie’s off to an amazing start. As the take from Thursday night showings are being tallied up, the results sound more like a bang, not a whimper, for this John Krasinski/Emily Blunt sequel.