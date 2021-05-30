A Quiet Place Part II Opens With A Bang As It Crushes At The Box Office

Where do things go from here? We're terrifically excited to find out, as even more competition is coming down the pike in a few days. Following Simon McQuoid's Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. is now preparing their next theatrical/HBO Max release with Michael Chaves' The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which will be out on Friday, June 4, and we will also be seeing Dreamworks Animation's Spirit Untamed playing on the big screen. What will happen when the new movies do battle with A Quiet Place Part II and Cruella? Will it be an overload of horror and family friendly entertainment at the box office, or will everything be able to make money? It's hard to say at this point, but regardless it definitely seems like the real winners will be both theaters and audiences. Be sure to check back here next Sunday to find out how everything shakes out – and to discover everything that is coming up in the next few weeks/months, be sure to check out both our Summer 2021 movie schedule, as well as our 2021 Movie Release Calendar.