Watch Willem Dafoe Dance It Out In New Siberia Clip

There are multiple ways to interpret the cinematography in the clip above. It seems that the location where the two men speak and the location where Willem Dafoe’s Clint begins to dance are different places, which suggests the conversation itself is either a memory or taking place in the mind of Dafoe’s character. If it’s a memory, the scene could be as simple as Clint being down on himself again for some behavior he doesn’t approve of and reminding himself that it’s okay to be human and he should enjoy life and dance.