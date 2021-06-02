6 Reasons Why The Jurassic Park And Fast And Furious Franchises Need To Cross Over ASAP

It was recently suggested that the Fast & Furious and Jurassic Park franchises could crossover, and Letty actor Michelle Rodriguez was all for the idea. She's not the only one, of course, as I, along with many others on the internet, loved the idea and possible concept that two of Universal's biggest franchises could join forces for one bonkers movie.
At the very least, it's hard to imagine a franchise crossover like this wouldn't demolish records at the box office regardless of its quality. I'm of the opinion that a Fast & Furious/Jurassic Park movie would actually be great, especially when one thinks of all the things to gain from a movie that brings these two worlds together.
It Opens The Door To Professional Dinosaur Racing In Jurassic Park
Jurassic World: Dominion imagined a world in which dinosaurs could be integrated into everyday life. Historically speaking, in the Jurassic Park franchise, that's a terrible idea. With that said, perhaps humanity could adapt to life with dinosaurs in a cool way, and it wouldn't be as catastrophic as it's been in literally every movie. Humans are capable of awesome things, with one of those being professionally-sanctioned dinosaur racing.
Why, out of all the things you could do with a dinosaur, am I excited for that? Fast & Furious fans know Dominic Torretto has been banned for life from all professional driving events, but they never said anything about dinosaurs! Dom could get back to a legitimate racing career and get a respectable side business as well. Dom's Dino Den would be a perfect compliment to DT Precision Auto Shop and help our hero further diversify his portfolio for his family. He can drive a car, so would a dinosaur be that different?
People In Jurassic Park Movies Are Terrible Drivers
Not to throw too much shade at the characters of Jurassic Park, but think how many times a driver dropped the ball in keeping those within the park safe. Lesser drivers can only barely avoid dinosaurs across the board, and some just essentially climb in a vehicle seemingly because it's harder for a dinosaur to chew through than raw human flesh. It's not a terrible way to avoid being eaten, but certainly not the best strategy.
If you think anyone in Dom's crew would let a dinosaur get close enough to keep up, let alone scuff the paint of one of their vehicles, you don't know the crew. You don't need an imported supercar to outrun a T-Rex with a top speed of 30 MPH, but it certainly helps. Even the speedier velociraptors don't stand a chance against a well-timed nitrous boost... unless, of course, the raptors also have nitrous equipped.
The Fast And Furious Family Could Benefit From A Raptor Crew Member
In Jurassic World, Chris Pratt's Owen was able to form a bond with the raptor Blue. Blue not only took commands from Owen, but had a sense of loyalty and obligation to him that she upheld, to the point that she'd even put her own life on the line for him. That's the kind of loyalty that doesn't go unnoticed in the Fast & Furious world, and one that would earn Blue a seat at the picnic table and a nice Corona.
To be honest, I'm legitimately surprised the Fast & Furious franchise hasn't included an animal team member, but Blue would make a perfect addition to Dom's crew. While it can be argued that a few members of the crew are redundant in their skillset, not one of them can claim to be a carnivorous dinosaur capable of running at high speeds. Sure, the fact she can't drive will be a big hindrance, but there's always a passenger seat she can tag along in.
The Jurassic Park And Fast And Furious Chase Scenes Would Be Insane
I already talked about how no self-respecting driver in the Fast & Furious universe would let a dinosaur beat them in a race, and that's true. With that said, it seems the crew is always tasked with heading into the danger rather than running from it, which would make the possibility of getting attacked by a dinosaur more likely.
Fast & Furious chase scenes are already badass, as unrealistic as they may be at times. It's hard to imagine any situation in which adding a dinosaur to the equation would make an iconic scene in the franchise less awesome. That makes the idea of a Jurassic Park crossover all the more appealing. Just because I don't think a T-Rex would be able to keep up with a luxury sports car doesn't mean I don't want to see one try!
The Fast And Furious Franchise Has Done Almost Everything Else Already
F9, the latest in the Fast & Furious franchise, will take the series to space. With that happening, it's hard to think of something that this franchise hasn't done outside of time travel and encounters with dinosaurs. No one has mentioned time travel, but since a Jurassic Park crossover has been put out in the atmosphere, isn't it time we jump into that?
I think it can be argued that Universal has an incentive... no, an obligation to bring the world of Jurassic Park to this franchise. It may be hard to explain why no one has ever mentioned dinosaurs in the Fast & Furious universe before, but if they can explain how Tokyo Drift somehow takes place later in the series, then it obviously should this won't be hard for audiences to accept.
The Jurassic Park Franchise Might Improve With This Crossover
Let's be completely honest, Jurassic Park has a more prestigious reputation in the film world than Fast & Furious, but that can be contested. The Fast and Furious franchise, even if the bar is low, has improved as it's gotten older, while Jurassic Park has been on a downward slant. In fairness, the latter's first film is a cinematic masterpiece, to the point that it's hard to imagine any sequel will ever match its brilliance.
Jurassic Park can keep chasing the lofty expectations of recapturing the brilliance of its original film, or producers can try to make history in another way with a Fast & Furious crossover. I'm obviously a strong advocate of the second option because this once-in-a-lifetime crossover would be incredible. It would also be a great way to show that studios can have fun with their franchises in a way others may have thought impossible.
While we wait to see if Universal will ever pull the trigger on a Jurassic Park and Fast & Furious crossover, I'd like your opinion. Sound off in our poll on whether you'd like to see the two properties share a movie, and be sure to check out our recent review of the upcoming F9, which is in theaters Friday, June 25.