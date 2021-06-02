6 Reasons Why The Jurassic Park And Fast And Furious Franchises Need To Cross Over ASAP

Why, out of all the things you could do with a dinosaur, am I excited for that? Fast & Furious fans know Dominic Torretto has been banned for life from all professional driving events, but they never said anything about dinosaurs! Dom could get back to a legitimate racing career and get a respectable side business as well. Dom's Dino Den would be a perfect compliment to DT Precision Auto Shop and help our hero further diversify his portfolio for his family. He can drive a car, so would a dinosaur be that different?