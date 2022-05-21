How To Watch The Jurassic Park Movies Streaming

In 1993, director Steven Spielberg introduced audiences to a world in which dinosaurs roamed the earth, with the help of some revolutionary advancements in DNA cloning, which turns out to have some pretty disastrous results. However, the filmmaker’s adaptation of Michael Crichton’s novel, Jurassic Park, was anything but a disaster - proving to be a major turning point in how computer generated effects are used in Hollywood, becoming the highest grossing film of all time (for a little while, at least), and spawning a long-running franchise.

This prehistoric series is about to come to a close (for now, at least) with the release of its sixth installment, Jurassic World: Dominion, on June 10, 2022. If you are not caught up with the story so far but want to make sure you are prepared for this blockbuster event, allow us to help point you in the right direction. Welcome… to our Jurassic Park movies streaming guide, beginning with the classic that started it all.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jurassic Park (1993)

A pair of paleontologists (Sam Neill and Laura Dern), a skeptical mathematician (Jeff Goldblum), and others are invited by a wealthy, eccentric scientist (Richard Attenborough) to the island of Isla Nublar to tour his astonishing new attraction: a zoo for clones of prehistoric creatures. Unfortunately, the preview turns into a fight for survival when the developers suddenly lose all control of Jurassic Park, in this timeless instant classic.

Stream Jurassic Park on HBO Max.

Buy/rent Jurassic Park on Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal PIctures)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Isla Nublar was not the only place where John Hammond was keeping his dinosaur creations. There are also creatures of a dangerous sort on Isla Sorna, where Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum reprising his role) ventures to rescue his animal behaviorist girlfriend, Sara Harding (Julianne Moore), in The Lost World: Jurassic Park - Steven Spielberg’s divisive follow-up to the 1993 smash hit.

Stream The Lost World: Jurassic Park on HBO Max.

Buy/rent The Lost World: Jurassic Park on Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal)

Jurassic Park III (2003)

Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill reprising his role) swears he would never return to Isla Nublar, but does agree to accompany an entrepreneur (William H. Macy) and his wife (Tea Leoni) on an aerial tour of Isla Sorna. However, when their plane crashes, leaving them stranded on an island full of dinosaurs, Grant learns the truth behind why his worst nightmare has come true, in Jurassic Park III - an adventure from director Joe Johnston.

Stream Jurassic Park III on HBO Max.

Buy/rent Jurassic Park III on Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jurassic World (2015)

Speaking of nightmares coming true, the prehistoric theme park that ended in disaster before it could officially begin has now become a reality called Jurassic World, which has been open for years and is a smash hit. However, when an entirely new and intelligent breed of dinosaur escapes from its cage, a raptor trainer (Chris Pratt) and the park operations manger (Bryce Dallas Howard) must team-up to stop the carnage, in director Colin Trevorrow’s hugely successful franchise revival.

Buy/rent Jurassic World on Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Years after Jurassic World was closed, Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard, reprising her role) is now part of a dinosaur preservation group and enlists Owen Grady (Chris Pratt, reprising his role) to help rescue as many creatures as possible before a devastating volcanic eruption on Isla Nublar. However, they soon find a sinister truth behind this mission, in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - a follow-up that really changes things up at the end, from A Monster Calls director, J.A. Bayona.

Buy/rent Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on Amazon.

For whenever you are in the mood to watch the Jurassic Park movies, sometimes, life - uh - finds a way. However, this time, we found it for you ourselves.