Could Final Destination Ever Do A Crossover With Another Franchise? I Did Not See A Spider-Man Name Drop Coming

If there’s anything more mysterious than Death’s plan, it’s the way Hollywood moves through its creative process. With the 2025 movie schedule bringing us a new smash hit, via Final Destination Bloodlines ’ crazy good opening weekend , the future seems wide open. So open, in fact, that Peter Parker could swing into its clutches, if the powers that be really wanted.

Final Destination Bloodlines’ Co-Director Sees Infinite Potential For Crossovers

As he sat down with Final Destination Bloodlines co-directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg popped the question about what other worlds would be feasible in a crossover scenario. To that point, Lipovsky had a pretty fun answer that makes more sense when you really think about it:

I mean, I think you can Final Destination-alize pretty much any, you know, franchise that's out there. You could basically have Final Destination on the Starship Enterprise. You could have Final Destination with Spider-Man. You could have Final Destination with almost anything. I think it would be pretty awesome.

Even as a casual fan of Final Destination, I’d think only one rule would apply when it comes to crossing over. And that rule is, “If there’s death in your world, then Death is in your world.”

So while we definitely shouldn’t expect what we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day to include a Rube Goldberg-inspired chain of mortality, the hypothetical is always on the table. Though now that we’re really talking about this potential, there’s an MCU-adjacent character that could very easily tie all of this together.

A Final Destination/Spider-Man Crossover Isn’t As Crazy As You’d Think

Don’t be alarmed, my friends, as I’m about to drop a title you’re going to cringe when reading: Madame Web. No, I’m not taking a cheap shot at the expense of the Dakota Johnson-led film, but rather seeing an opportunity.

As many Netflix subscription holders could tell you, Cassandra Webb already has the power of clairvoyance. And with that ability she has, in the words of the late great Tony Todd’s Final Destination character , fucked with Death’s plan.

That means it’s time to cue the consequences, in an adventure where Cassandra and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker team up to try and stop Death from claiming the wife of Doctor Otto Octavius. It might need some work to stay a PG-13 tentpole, but like Zach Lipovsky said above, anything can be Final Destination-alized.

