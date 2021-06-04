John Wick 4’s Donnie Yen Has A Cheeky Response After Joining Keanu Reeves’ Franchise

John Wick is arguably one the best action franchises around today. Through three movies so far we've seen Keanu Reeves put through the wringer, but John Wick is still going, and we know he's going to fight on through at least two more films. While the only thing we know for sure is that John Wick: Chapter 4 is going to have some insane action scenes, we now know one other detail: John Wick is going to have some help. It was announced yesterday that Donnie Yen is set to join the next film, and the actor is clearly ready for this movie just like we are.