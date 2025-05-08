Ana De Armas Just Shared BTS Ballerina Fight Choreography With Keanu Reeves And Fans Are All Making Similar Comments

Any fan of the John Wick franchise has to be looking forward to the release of From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. The film will take fans back to the strange underworld created by the Keanu Reeves-led franchise, and it will include his titular character in a much bigger role than we initially believed. In fact, fans are so excited to see Keanu in some behind-the-scenes fight footage from Ballerina that some appear to have forgotten Ana de Armas is in this movie too.

Sharing behind-the-scenes training from John Wick movies is almost a staple of the franchise. We know just how hard this team works to get its action sequences perfect. Ballerina star Ana de Armas was sure to share some Instagram footage of her training with Keanu Reeves himself, and to be sure, it looks great. Check it out.

Both de Armas and Reeves are looking good here. As a massive fan of the John Wick franchise, I’m looking forward to Ballerina's release on the 2025 movie schedule in a month. However, based on the comments included on the post, most fans aren’t nearly as excited to see the title character of the film as they are excited to see Keanu as John Wick once again. Comments include…

Imagine working with Keanu Reeves? Ana won at life 😂 -scarlyolsen

How Keanu said “you do your thing” 😍 he is just the kindest human being in this planet -yeahalis

Omg! I love this! Love seeing behind the scenes training videos of John Wick movies. Keanu is too sweet. Can't wait to see this two fight in Ballerina! 🔥🔥-johnwickfanatic

How great is Keanu Reeves! He is my love! 😍❤💪👊🔥🔥🔥-sushiyant_2025

Keanu Reeves 😍😍 -hir1to

While there are certainly some comments talking about how good de Armas looks, most seem focused on just how great Keanu Reeves is. They’re certainly not wrong. He is great, but the Knives Out actress is the one really showing off how hard she’s working here, and she is the star of the movie.

De Armas was incredible in her small role in the last James Bond movie, and Ballerina is giving her a real chance to show off what she can do, possibly cementing her place as a modern action star alongside John Wick himself.

While the Ballerina trailer seems to indicate that Keanu Reeves' appearance in the film is more than a simple cameo, it’s probably not a major supporting role either. If people are only really excited for the spinoff film to see John Wick again, it’s likely that a lot of fans may end up disappointed. However, personally, I'm excited to see both him and de Armas as the action heroes they are in this next movie that hits theaters on June 6.