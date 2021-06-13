It's Officially Happening: Disney World Follows Universal's Suit And Drops Another Mask Rule

I think to give credit where credit is due, Universal Orlando has really been leading the charge when it comes to pandemic protocols. This was true a year ago when Universal Orlando reopened before Disney World and it’s still true now as Universal makes calls about changes to protocols such as mask-wearing first. It’s not a shot that Disney has been taking a more conservative approach and it’s worth noting that Orange County, where Disney World is open, only dropped its state of emergency and mask mandate recently. So the recent timing on these changes makes sense for the parks.