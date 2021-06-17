news

Zack Snyder Thanks Fans As Justice League Crushes In Home Entertainment Ahead Of US Release

Batman in the Knightmare sequence
For as little as $14.99/ mo ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Comic book movies are everywhere, but none have had the unprecedented life of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. After years of fan campaigning, the blockbuster was finally released as a four-hour streaming event on HBO Max. The Snyder Cut is currently available for home purchase abroad, and the titular filmmaker is thanking fans for its performance ahead of the US release.

In the states, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available exclusively on HBO Max. But fans are also excited to get their hands on a physical copy of the blockbuster. The Snyder Cut is crushing it across the pond, hitting #1 for home entertainment for its whopping fifth week. Snyder is seemingly pleased with this news, responding in a tweet with:

While never actually getting a full theatrical release, it’s clear that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is still managing to make money. And since the Snyder Cut felt like a pipe dream for so long, the Watchmen director seems thrilled with this turn of events.

Zack Snyder shared his response to Justice League performance across the pond over on his personal Twitter account. In it he shared a story by MPN, which detailed just how successful The Snyder Cut has been for home entertainment. Now the question is: when will audiences in the US get their hands on a copy?

DC fans can watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League over on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Warner Bros. has been putting a ton of stock into HBO Max, including a number of acclaimed TV series. The release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League also reportedly broke records for viewership, while no doubt encouraging moviegoers to sign up for the streaming service. Box office numbers weren’t considered, but the home release is already making great money.

We should note that Zack Snyder’s Justice League didn’t top the home video sales in the U.K. for five consecutive weeks. Instead, the project has been battling a few other titles like Godzilla Vs. Kong. Still, this feat proves that the project could potentially make solid money once the Blu-ray lands stateside.

Despite being released back in March, the discourse surrounding Zack Snyder’s Justice League hasn’t slowed down. And with the titular filmmaker revealing more information about his plans for the sequels, calls have already been made to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. But the studio has shut down this possibility, with Snyder himself revealing he hasn’t been in communication with Warner since the Snyder Cut arrived.

The next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Justice League: Jason Momoa On Surprising Fan Reaction To Zack Snyder’s Cut
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Titans Season 3 First Trailer Immediately References The Joker's Arrival For A Death In The Family Arc television 56m Titans Season 3 First Trailer Immediately References The Joker's Arrival For A Death In The Family Arc Nick Venable
John Boyega Offers A+ Choice For Actors To Play Black Superman Calvin Ellis news 6h John Boyega Offers A+ Choice For Actors To Play Black Superman Calvin Ellis Sarah El-Mahmoud
Shazam’s Jack Dylan Grazer Calls Fury Of The Gods His ‘Redemption’ For Freddy news 18h Shazam’s Jack Dylan Grazer Calls Fury Of The Gods His ‘Redemption’ For Freddy Sarah El-Mahmoud

Trending Movies

Cherry Feb 26, 2021 Cherry 8
The Little Things Jan 29, 2021 The Little Things 4
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sep 24, 2021 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rating TBD
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions Jul 16, 2021 Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions Rating TBD
After Struggling Early In His Career, Tyler Perry Talks Dreams And Waiting 26 Years To Get New Netflix Film Made TBD After Struggling Early In His Career, Tyler Perry Talks Dreams And Waiting 26 Years To Get New Netflix Film Made Rating TBD
Loki: How The TVA Was Partially Inspired By A Coen Brothers Classic TBD Loki: How The TVA Was Partially Inspired By A Coen Brothers Classic Rating TBD
Downton Abbey 2 Has Kicked Off Production With First Set Photo And I Spy Branson TBD Downton Abbey 2 Has Kicked Off Production With First Set Photo And I Spy Branson Rating TBD
Looks Like John Wick 4 Has Added An Army Of The Dead Star TBD Looks Like John Wick 4 Has Added An Army Of The Dead Star Rating TBD
Black Widow Reactions Are In, Here’s What People Are Saying About Scarlett Johansson's Marvel Movie TBD Black Widow Reactions Are In, Here’s What People Are Saying About Scarlett Johansson's Marvel Movie Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information