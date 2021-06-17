Zack Snyder Thanks Fans As Justice League Crushes In Home Entertainment Ahead Of US Release

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Comic book movies are everywhere, but none have had the unprecedented life of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. After years of fan campaigning, the blockbuster was finally released as a four-hour streaming event on HBO Max. The Snyder Cut is currently available for home purchase abroad, and the titular filmmaker is thanking fans for its performance ahead of the US release.
In the states, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available exclusively on HBO Max. But fans are also excited to get their hands on a physical copy of the blockbuster. The Snyder Cut is crushing it across the pond, hitting #1 for home entertainment for its whopping fifth week. Snyder is seemingly pleased with this news, responding in a tweet with:
While never actually getting a full theatrical release, it’s clear that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is still managing to make money. And since the Snyder Cut felt like a pipe dream for so long, the Watchmen director seems thrilled with this turn of events.
Zack Snyder shared his response to Justice League performance across the pond over on his personal Twitter account. In it he shared a story by MPN, which detailed just how successful The Snyder Cut has been for home entertainment. Now the question is: when will audiences in the US get their hands on a copy?
Warner Bros. has been putting a ton of stock into HBO Max, including a number of acclaimed TV series. The release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League also reportedly broke records for viewership, while no doubt encouraging moviegoers to sign up for the streaming service. Box office numbers weren’t considered, but the home release is already making great money.
We should note that Zack Snyder’s Justice League didn’t top the home video sales in the U.K. for five consecutive weeks. Instead, the project has been battling a few other titles like Godzilla Vs. Kong. Still, this feat proves that the project could potentially make solid money once the Blu-ray lands stateside.
Despite being released back in March, the discourse surrounding Zack Snyder’s Justice League hasn’t slowed down. And with the titular filmmaker revealing more information about his plans for the sequels, calls have already been made to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. But the studio has shut down this possibility, with Snyder himself revealing he hasn’t been in communication with Warner since the Snyder Cut arrived.
The next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.