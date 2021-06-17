Zack Snyder Thanks Fans As Justice League Crushes In Home Entertainment Ahead Of US Release

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Comic book movies are everywhere, but none have had the unprecedented life of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. After years of fan campaigning, the blockbuster was finally released as a four-hour streaming event on HBO Max. The Snyder Cut is currently available for home purchase abroad, and the titular filmmaker is thanking fans for its performance ahead of the US release.