Michael B. Jordan Has A Message For The Fans Who Turned Out To Push Sinners Over $100 Million: ‘It’s A Crazy Feeling’

Michael B. Jordan is riding high right now. His new horror movie Sinners, his fifth collaboration with director Ryan Coogler, has been a hit with critics, with many praising his dual performance as well as other aspects of the film. The film also had a fantastic opening weekend at the box office, officially crossing the $100 million mark at the global box office. Sure, it still has a ways to go before it's turning a real profit, but make no mistake: audiences are showing up to support, and Jordan is letting fans know he feels the love.

The Creed star shared a heartfelt thank-you video to fans on his personal Instagram account after the news broke. In the clip, which you can watch below, Jordan kept it real, speaking directly to everyone who bought a ticket to the 2025 movie release or spread the word. He looked genuinely overwhelmed by the response, and not in the polished, PR-mandated way you sometimes get from Hollywood stars:

In the video, Jordan took a moment to shout out to everyone who bought popcorn, grabbed a ticket and found a sitter. This kind of genuine connection is a big part of why the actor has such a dedicated fan base. He’s not just about making movies; he wants to make a real impact, and he always remembers the people who help make that happen.

One of the coolest comments from the video points out the fun conversations happening around the film. As the Fruitvale Station actor said in his caption:

Words can’t express the gratitude that I feel for everyone and the outpour of love for our film!! it’s a crazy feeling to know how many of you have showed up and continue to support this film. This is why we make movies and love watching movies on the big screen. It brings people together!! 🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

What's even more impressive is that Sinners is defying box office trends. According to Forbes’ reporting, after the flick pulled in a strong $48 million opening weekend, the film is expected to gross another $42 million to $44 million in its second weekend. That's barely a drop, and one of the lowest second-weekend drops for a non-holiday release, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s also on track to notch the best second weekend for an R-rated horror movie since It in 2017.

The audience for Ryan Coogler's latest film has also broadened since opening weekend. Initially skewing 43% female, the second weekend swung to 56% female, with a notable spike in younger moviegoers under 25, according to Deadline. Clearly, word of mouth is working.

Critically, the action/horror film is a hit as well;​​ just check out CinemaBlend's 5-star review of Sinners. It also boasts a near-perfect 98% critic score and a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. With a $90 million production budget, the movie may still has financial ground to cover, but its strong legs suggest it could become a true breakout hit.

Of course, with success comes the inevitable “When is the sequel coming?” questions. Despite the confirmation that Ryan Coogler is working on Black Panther 3, he's been pretty clear that he wants a break from franchise movie-making. However, that hasn’t stopped the internet from clamoring for a follow-up. Here’s hoping that the success of his genre-bending movie will inspire him to continue down the path of original IP. And, if he does, I’m sure Michael B. Jordan will be right there with him.

The California-born A-lister’s comments about Sinners show just how invested he is in this project. Taking creative risks and diving into more complex stories isn’t always a safe move, but seeing early success makes it feel worth it. Right now, he and the rest of the cast and crew are enjoying the moment and feeling “blessed.” If Jordan’s promises mean anything, they’re just getting started. And I, for one, cannot see what they do next.