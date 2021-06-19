Sebastian Stan Recalls Being ‘Terrified’ While Performing Captain America: Civil War Fight Scenes With Chadwick Boseman

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Having been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a decade, Sebastian Stan has done just about everything when it comes to fight sequences. The actor has had to learn fight choreography for a number of big moments, such as Bucky Barnes and Black Panther’s tussles in Captain America: Civil War. The scenes are filled with tension and add plenty of drama to the emotionally heavy film. While Stan had already performed a number of fights by that point, it turns out he was actually “terrified” when it came to performing those scenes with late friend and co-star Chadwick Boseman.
One can imagine that pulling off intricate fight sequences like the ones featured in the Captain America films can be difficult. However, when approaching his scenes with Chadwick Boseman in Civil War, it wasn’t the fight scenes themselves that made Sebastian Stan uneasy. It was the prospect of performing alongside an incredibly skilled actor like Boseman:
With him, I was always really enamored because I remember on that Civil War movie we met and he had come in and he was new and it’s sort of the introduction of his character. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, this guy is going to blow everyone away.’ You know what I mean? There was such a commitment and dedication to everything he was doing. It was just so crazy. And we had a lot of these fight sequences and I remember being terrified of going into those scenes with him. And we went for it. We really went for it. Because I was like, ‘Okay, he’s really showing up. I got to stand tall. I got to show up.’ And then afterwards we would just do these little fist bumps, like, ‘Cool, we’re good.’
Sebastian Stan had nothing but praise for Chadwick Boseman while talking to Vanity Fair about their work on Captain America: Civil War. It’s been previously revealed that Boseman trained in martial arts and brought that physicality to his Marvel work. So it’s easy to understand why Stan may have been a bit nervous going into those fight sequences with him. But ultimately, the two managed to nail them and strike up a friendship in the process. Stan continued to say that he and Boseman continued to bond while doing press for the film:
Then after we shot, I spent some time, a little bit, when we would tease each other on these press tours and we would be laughing. It was really cool. And I just, in my head, I’d always hoped that there was just going to be more. So it’s just crazy to even wrap my mind around the idea of being in any world without him there. I just can’t even imagine it really in my mind.
Many likely feel the way Sebastian Stan does, as it’s honestly still hard to believe that Chadwick Boseman is no longer with us. Still, the work he did lives on and will surely continue to be appreciated for years to come. The intensity he and Stan put into Captain America: Civil War can be seen on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.
Sebastian Stan’s recollection of these fight sequences is a testament to how bonds can form between co-stars on set. Yes, it can be intimidating at times, but it’s in those moments that camaraderie is born. And although Chadwick Boseman isn’t here anymore, Stan can always cherish the special connection he and his co-star formed while working together.