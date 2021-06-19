Sebastian Stan Recalls Being ‘Terrified’ While Performing Captain America: Civil War Fight Scenes With Chadwick Boseman

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Having been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a decade, Sebastian Stan has done just about everything when it comes to fight sequences. The actor has had to learn fight choreography for a number of big moments, such as Bucky Barnes and Black Panther’s tussles in Captain America: Civil War. The scenes are filled with tension and add plenty of drama to the emotionally heavy film. While Stan had already performed a number of fights by that point, it turns out he was actually “terrified” when it came to performing those scenes with late friend and co-star Chadwick Boseman.