David Harbour Just Destroyed All Of My Illusions About That Cool Thunderbolts* Scene With Bucky On A Motorcycle (And Now I Can’t Unsee What He Described)

News
By published

The coolest scene in Thunderbolts* was also the silliest.

David Harbour as Red Guardian in Thunderbolts*
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is all about giving fans incredible superhero action. Some of the biggest action scenes in recent memory have come from Marvel movies. Hearing the cast of Thunderbolts* talk about one sequence in the upcoming Marvel movie, it sounds like it could have a contender for coolest action scene of the year, but apparently, actually filming it was far from cool.

If you’ve seen the Thunderbolts* trailers then you’ve certainly seen a sequence that has the main Thunderbolts* cast driving through the desert in a car, when Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes comes up behind them on a motorcycle. This is part of a major action sequence that David Harbour tells Fandango is an “incredible” one. But apparently it was quite silly to film. He explained…

What you don’t see because it has been CGI’d away, is the stunt motorcycle guy had a helmet with a Bucky wig on it. You had this enormous wig of hair on a motorcycle helmet. So you go from the coolest guy in the world of Bucky, to the least cool guy doing the coolest tricks you’ve ever seen in your life.

When we see the action scene in the movie next month, it will surely look incredibly cool. The Winter Soldier, arguably one of the coolest characters in the entire MCU, will show us all just what a badass he is. The sequence certainly looks in the trailers to be incredibly exciting.

But now I just know that when I’m sitting and watching Thunderbolts*, I’m going to be sitting there watching Bucky the entire time. Or more specifically, I’m going to be watching his hair and trying to figure out which shots are of Stan and which are of the stunt rider. If I am actually successful, I’m going to likely ruin the scene for myself because I’ll notice the wig.

A post shared by Fandango (@fandango)

A photo posted by on

Tom Cruise may insist on doing all his own stunts, but there’s a limit when it comes to many other actors doing theirs. It sounds like this Thunderbolts* scene had some very specific motorcycle stunt work. That sort of thing would have likely meant a long period of teaching Stan in order to do it, and Marvel movies are very much a machine that probably don’t have time for that.

Thunderbolts* will have at least one other major stunt sequence, as we know Florence Pugh's Yelena will be jumping off the second-highest building in the world. Pugh did some of her own stunt work here as well, though she says she had to fight for it.

If I’m lucky, I won’t even notice the strange Bucky wig, which will be a testament to the digital effects masters and the cinematographer that the sequence was seamlessly put together. Even if I can see it, the scene will hopefully end up blowing me away so much that I won’t even care.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe

While Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler Reflected On Making The Film, He Revealed One Of His ‘Great Regrets’ From That Time

We Always Talk About Marvel Easter Eggs From The Comics, But My Favorite Is When One From An MCU Movie Pays Off In Another

Like Many Fans, I Hated The Ending Of WrestleMania 41, And It’s Time To Talk About The Rock’s Place In WWE
See more latest
Most Popular
Ben Affleck sits back at his desk with an assured expression in Air.
'They Came To Take This Industry For Granted.’ Ben Affleck Did Not Hold Back About The State Of Filming In Hollywood (And Why Movies Are Leaving)
Stone Cold Steve Austin addresses the crowd at WrestleMania 41 Night 2
After Stone Cold Steve Austin's ATV Accident At WrestleMania 41, Another Fan Was Hit By A Moving Vehicle
George Clooney in The Flash
‘You Never Get Used To It!’ Think George Clooney’s Newly Dyed Hair Looks A Little Off? He’s Right There With You
Rick and Chelsea on Gary&#039;s yacht in The White Lotus Season 3
Despite Feuding Rumors Between Walton Goggins And Aimee Lou Wood, There’s A Big Reason The Two May Have To Reunite Soon
Side by side of The Mandalorian&#039;s Greef Karga and Toy Story of Terror&#039;s Combat Carl
Toy Story 5 Has Found Its Carl Weathers Replacement For Combat Carl, And I'm Pumped It's Another Beloved Hollywood Icon
Pedro Pascal and Charli XC side by side
It’s Officially The End Of BRAT Summer, And I’m So Here For The Fans Saying Zaddy Pedro Pascal Should Take Over The Mantle In Summer 2025
Seth Rogen speaking to Ron Howard in an episode of The Studio
The Story Behind How Seth Rogen Got Several Directors To Play Themselves On The Studio (Ron Howard’s Thoughts About His ‘A–hole’ Appearance Are A+)
Chadwick Boseman&#039;s T&#039;Challa sitting in Wakandan throne room in Black Panther
While Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler Reflected On Making The Film, He Revealed One Of His ‘Great Regrets’ From That Time
Matt, Any, and Amani in 90 Day Fiancé Season 11
90 Day Fiancé: Matt's Latest Comments About The Throuple Situation Have Me Scratching My Head
Gabriel Macht wearing gray suit in Suits LA
Suits LA’s Harvey Specter Arc Wrapped Up, And It Came With Some Big Reveals About What’s Happened To Him Since The Original Series Ended