David Harbour Just Destroyed All Of My Illusions About That Cool Thunderbolts* Scene With Bucky On A Motorcycle (And Now I Can’t Unsee What He Described)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is all about giving fans incredible superhero action. Some of the biggest action scenes in recent memory have come from Marvel movies. Hearing the cast of Thunderbolts* talk about one sequence in the upcoming Marvel movie, it sounds like it could have a contender for coolest action scene of the year, but apparently, actually filming it was far from cool.

If you’ve seen the Thunderbolts* trailers then you’ve certainly seen a sequence that has the main Thunderbolts* cast driving through the desert in a car, when Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes comes up behind them on a motorcycle. This is part of a major action sequence that David Harbour tells Fandango is an “incredible” one. But apparently it was quite silly to film. He explained…

What you don’t see because it has been CGI’d away, is the stunt motorcycle guy had a helmet with a Bucky wig on it. You had this enormous wig of hair on a motorcycle helmet. So you go from the coolest guy in the world of Bucky, to the least cool guy doing the coolest tricks you’ve ever seen in your life.

When we see the action scene in the movie next month, it will surely look incredibly cool. The Winter Soldier, arguably one of the coolest characters in the entire MCU, will show us all just what a badass he is. The sequence certainly looks in the trailers to be incredibly exciting.

But now I just know that when I’m sitting and watching Thunderbolts*, I’m going to be sitting there watching Bucky the entire time. Or more specifically, I’m going to be watching his hair and trying to figure out which shots are of Stan and which are of the stunt rider. If I am actually successful, I’m going to likely ruin the scene for myself because I’ll notice the wig.

A post shared by Fandango (@fandango) A photo posted by on

Tom Cruise may insist on doing all his own stunts, but there’s a limit when it comes to many other actors doing theirs. It sounds like this Thunderbolts* scene had some very specific motorcycle stunt work. That sort of thing would have likely meant a long period of teaching Stan in order to do it, and Marvel movies are very much a machine that probably don’t have time for that.

Thunderbolts* will have at least one other major stunt sequence, as we know Florence Pugh's Yelena will be jumping off the second-highest building in the world. Pugh did some of her own stunt work here as well, though she says she had to fight for it.

If I’m lucky, I won’t even notice the strange Bucky wig, which will be a testament to the digital effects masters and the cinematographer that the sequence was seamlessly put together. Even if I can see it, the scene will hopefully end up blowing me away so much that I won’t even care.