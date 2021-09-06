Popular Japanese Filmmaker Beat Takeshi Attacked By Fan Wielding Pickaxe

Fans can be either a great source of comfort or an equally potent point of frustration when it comes to icons in the entertainment world. Japanese filmmaker, comedian, and actor Takeshi Kitano, known by his more well known stage name Beat Takeshi, learned the latter in a terrifying way this weekend after a harrowing attack from an individual who was wielding a pick axe. Thankfully, Kitano, known for roles in films such as Battle Royale, as well as for directorial efforts like Hana-bi and the remake/sequel to The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi, was not harmed in this extreme turn of events.

The reported reason that Beat Takeshi was attacked has been revealed as a case where a disgruntled fan was personally upset with the iconic entertainer. As TMZ recounts, alongside reporting the attack itself, the would-be assailant was a fan who had previously tried, and failed, to convince Kitano to help him make his way into show business. That failure allegedly prompted the unnamed attacker to smash Takeshi Kitano’s car windows with said weapon, though he was arrested shortly after the incident occurred.

Back in June, the individual charged attempted to kneel in front of Beat Takeshi's car while begging for a opportunity in the film industry. Reports indicate that on top of a pickaxe, the potential assailant also had “a 4-inch blade” in his possession at the time of his arrest. At the moment, [The Hollywood Reprter adds that Tokyo police are refusing to confirm the motives, or even the events that reportedly took place, at the hands of Takeshi Kitano’s angry fan.

Known as a sort of jack of all trades when it comes to Japanese entertainment, Takeshi Kitano has had experience with everything from comedy to video games. Though most English speaking audiences may know him for his appearances in the previously mentioned violent classic Battle Royale, on top of the David Bowie World War II drama Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, and the Keanu Reeves cyberpunk romp Johnny Mnemonic. Notably, Beat Takeshi’s role as Chief Daisuke Aramaki in the Scarlett Johansson adaptation of Ghost in the Shell was his first American film since his collaboration with pre-Matrix Reeves.

For now though, it’s good to hear that Beat Takeshi is unharmed, and that the matter is being looked into. The Golden Lion-winning director and iconic star will more than likely be waiting for further developments as much as his fans and colleagues will be. At the moment, this story of fandom taken to the extreme would probably make any one in show business uneasy, and for good reason. Naturally, as this story develops, the full tale of Takeshi Kitano’s run in with this unnamed fan should come to light.