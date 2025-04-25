'I Want Justin Bieber To Know Who I Am': Disturbing Details Revealed Behind Plot To Kidnap And Castrate Pop Star
This is terrifying.
Every so often, we see news about restraining orders filed by celebrities against fans, like a trespasser leaving Kelly Clarkson gifts at her home or the man who sent Kim Kardashian more than 30 letters threatening to kill her and then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. As scary as those situations are, rarely do we hear the other side of the story. Hollywood Demons has an upcoming episode on the 2025 TV schedule revealing details of an alleged plot to kidnap, castrate and murder Justin Bieber.
Justin Bieber has been through quite a lot lately, with sources alleging he struggled with P. Diddy’s arrest and rumors running rampant regarding trouble with his marriage to Hailey Bieber. Fans are about to get a scary look at things he dealt with in the past, EW reports, in an upcoming episode of Investigation Discovery’s Hollywood Demons (streaming with a Max subscription).
The episode will feature Dana Martin, an inmate who was already serving two life sentences in New Mexico for the rape and murder of a 15-year-old when he started writing letters to 18-year-old Justin Bieber. Martin said in an interrogation:
Dana Martin allegedly said he formed the plan because he felt rejected when Justin Bieber did not respond to his letters. The inmate said:
Edgar Pinon, a former sergeant at the New Mexico Department of Corrections, says in the docuseries that in 2012, Dana Martin arranged for two people — Mark Staake and Tanner Ruane — to kill a couple in Vermont, then head to New York to kill Justin Bieber and his bodyguard. Ruane allegedly referred to the targets as “dogs” in a phone call to Martin and said they planned to castrate them.
The men apparently took a wrong turn and ended up in Canada, and when trying to cross back into Vermont, they were apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents. Edgar Pinon said:
Mark Staake was convicted in 2015 on two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and sentenced to nine years in prison, while Tanner Ruane was convicted of the same crime in 2014. Following the incident, Dana Martin was moved to the maximum security New Mexico State Penitentiary.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
That is absolutely terrifying, and I have to wonder when Justin Bieber became aware of this plot against him and how that affected him at the time. I’m sure, especially with his and Hailey’s new baby Jack Blues, security is of the utmost importance to the singer, and stories like this remind us why.
If you want to hear the full story, watch Hollywood Demons’ “Stalking the Stars” at 9 p.m. ET Monday, April 28, on Investigation Discovery and streaming on Max.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Seth Meyers Worked At SNL For Over A Decade And 'Only Wrote Five Sketches' He Knew Would Work. Now, He's Revealed One Of Them
Survivor’s Epic Vote Out This Week Led To A Big Break-Up In Real Life (But I Was Pleased To Hear This Story Had A Happy Ending)