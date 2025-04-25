'I Want Justin Bieber To Know Who I Am': Disturbing Details Revealed Behind Plot To Kidnap And Castrate Pop Star

Every so often, we see news about restraining orders filed by celebrities against fans, like a trespasser leaving Kelly Clarkson gifts at her home or the man who sent Kim Kardashian more than 30 letters threatening to kill her and then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. As scary as those situations are, rarely do we hear the other side of the story. Hollywood Demons has an upcoming episode on the 2025 TV schedule revealing details of an alleged plot to kidnap, castrate and murder Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber has been through quite a lot lately, with sources alleging he struggled with P. Diddy’s arrest and rumors running rampant regarding trouble with his marriage to Hailey Bieber. Fans are about to get a scary look at things he dealt with in the past, EW reports, in an upcoming episode of Investigation Discovery’s Hollywood Demons (streaming with a Max subscription).

The episode will feature Dana Martin, an inmate who was already serving two life sentences in New Mexico for the rape and murder of a 15-year-old when he started writing letters to 18-year-old Justin Bieber. Martin said in an interrogation:

There's these people I wanted to get killed. What we wanted to do for possible notoriety, which was, you know, kidnapping him... I was going on the hope that, 'Oh, they're just going to go up there and kill a couple people in Vermont, so they can probably head out to wherever Bieber is.

Dana Martin allegedly said he formed the plan because he felt rejected when Justin Bieber did not respond to his letters. The inmate said:

I'm a nobody in prison. I want Justin Bieber to know who I am. It's crazy, isn't it?

Edgar Pinon, a former sergeant at the New Mexico Department of Corrections, says in the docuseries that in 2012, Dana Martin arranged for two people — Mark Staake and Tanner Ruane — to kill a couple in Vermont, then head to New York to kill Justin Bieber and his bodyguard. Ruane allegedly referred to the targets as “dogs” in a phone call to Martin and said they planned to castrate them.

The men apparently took a wrong turn and ended up in Canada, and when trying to cross back into Vermont, they were apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents. Edgar Pinon said:

Their vehicle was searched, and they were able to find shears and neckties. Those were the tools necessary to commit the crimes.

Mark Staake was convicted in 2015 on two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and sentenced to nine years in prison, while Tanner Ruane was convicted of the same crime in 2014. Following the incident, Dana Martin was moved to the maximum security New Mexico State Penitentiary.

That is absolutely terrifying, and I have to wonder when Justin Bieber became aware of this plot against him and how that affected him at the time. I’m sure, especially with his and Hailey’s new baby Jack Blues, security is of the utmost importance to the singer, and stories like this remind us why.

If you want to hear the full story, watch Hollywood Demons’ “Stalking the Stars” at 9 p.m. ET Monday, April 28, on Investigation Discovery and streaming on Max.