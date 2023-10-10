Live
Amazon Prime Day Deals LIVE: 35 Entertainment Deals To Scoop Up Now
Amazon Prime Day is back and you won't want to miss these deals this time around!
Amazon Prime Day is back! The digital giant has launched another two days of discounts and deals from October 10th - 11th with unique offers to those with an Amazon Prime subscription, which includes awesome perks like access to the Prime Video library, next-day delivery, and more.
We're gathering up the best deals we can find for entertainment fans over the next two days, so be sure to check in and see what new deals drop before it's too late!
Access Amazon Prime Day Deals W/ 30-Day Free Trial Getting hyped about Amazon Prime Day deals is all well and good, but you won't be able to access any of the offers unless you have an Amazon Prime subscription. Sign up now and get a 30-day free trial before paying $14.99 a month or $139 annually (rates vary from country to country).
Amazon Fire TV Stick Bundles: Up To 51% Off
Elevate your TV interface with an Amazon Fire TV, the essential purchase to make this Amazon Prime Day. Access all your favorite streaming services in one place and, depending on which model you go for, enjoy crisp 4K resolutions and voice control via the ever helpful AI assistant, Alexa.
LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet: $69.99 $56.99 on Amazon
This is the way. Capture and replicate iconic features of Mando’s helmet and proudly display it on the brick-built stand with nameplate in this 584 piece set.
Max + Cinemax Bundle: $25.98 $20.99 A Month
Get movies and your latest TV obsession fixed in one Prime streaming add-on. Max and Cinemax offer some of the most exciting titles, all with plenty of grit, including The Last of Us, Succession, and tune into Cinemax channels to watch movies live, including Belfast, The Host, and I love You, Man.
