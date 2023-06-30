The Best Amazon Prime Day Streaming Deals 2023: Early Access Sale Offers And Predictions

Amazon has officially announced the date of its Amazon Prime Day sale, arriving for 48 hours of promotions between July 11 and 12. With deals ranging from Firesticks to Alexa smart speakers, don't forget that Prime Day is also an opportunity to save on your subscriptions. Amazon is home to its own video streaming service, Prime Video, which will come with your Amazon Prime subscription, as well as Audible and Amazon Music.

Amazon Prime Day has been the perfect opportunity in the past to get the best streaming deals and save on Prime Video add-ons, including networks like Starz, Showtime, and AMC+, expanding your library of great TV shows and movies tenfold.

Last year saw many of the channels down to just 99 Cents a month for your first two months, giving you a taster of their libraries for a ridiculously low rate. We expect it to be a similar case this year, along with some great offers already live across its other subscription services in the Amazon Early Access Sale.

Getting hyped about Amazon Prime Day streaming deals is all well and good, but you won't be able to access any of the offers unless you have an Amazon Prime subscription. Sign up now and get a 30-day free trial before paying $14.99 a month or $139 annually.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Streaming Deals: Early Sale

While the Amazon Prime Day Early Sale has begun, there are no streaming deals as of yet through Prime Video. However, there are plenty of deals on Kindles, Amazon Echo speakers, and more.

Other Amazon Service Prime Day Deals

It's not all about streaming TV shows and movies. Amazon has well and truly dominated every avenue in the world of music and reading, too. Discover all the Amazon service Prime Day deals below on its Kindle Unlimited and Amazon Music subscription, and so on.

Kindle Unlimited: $11.99/Month 3 Months Free

Dear reader... Unlock millions of titles and magazines through Kindle Unlimited and pay nothing for your first three months. Exclusive to Prime members, you'll also find audiobooks, magazines, and eBooks to immerse yourself including the origins of some of your favorite screen adaptations, such as The Hunger Games. Offer ends July 12

Audible: Extended 3 Month Free Trial

Usually costing $14.95 a month, you can currently get an extended free trial period for Amazon's audiobook subscription service, Audible. Get 1 credit per month and pick from its huge library of best-sellers and classics. Audible also offers Audible Originals, podcasts, and more. Offer ends July 31

Amazon Music: $10.99/Month 3 Months Free

Usually offering a 1 month free trial, this Prime Day streaming deal bags you a whole 3 months to trial Amazon's ultimate music streaming experience. Thereafter you'll pay $10.99 a month. Spotify who? Listen to music in HD, download to listen to music offline, and skip without ads.



Last year's best Amazon Prime Day Streaming Deals

Want a sneak peak of what Amazon Prime Day streaming deals are likely to be making an appearance this year? Well, nothing has been confirmed yet, but taking a trip down memory lane and seeing what was discounted last year is definitely a good place to start. Find all of last year's Prime Day deals across its Prime Video Channels.

Starz: 99 Cents A Month For The First 2 Months

While a lot of people talk about other streamers' offerings, it’s worth noting Starz is no slouch when it comes to original content. The service is home to Outlander and many other acclaimed shows, as well as a healthy library of movies both new and old. Those that sign up now will be able to stream newer movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home as well as Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Showtime: 99 Cents A Month For The First 2 Months

Perhaps you heard about Dexter’s epic return to television doing big numbers for Showtime but haven’t had a chance to watch it yet. That series, as well as many other quality Showtime shows like Yellowjackets and Billions, are available to stream to anyone with a subscription. Ninety-nine cents a month is certainly worth any of those shows, and again, the movie selection is top-notch, with even great throwback movies like Misery to enjoy. Sign up now, and get in on that streaming spree.

AMC+: 99 Cents A Month For The First 2 Months

AMC+ doesn’t get as much buzz as other streaming services out there, but it’s certainly one that anyone should give a spin. This is especially true if you’re someone who likes variety, as it has a healthy mix of movies, great original shows, and even something for true-crime fans. Oh yeah, and if you’re a fan of The Walking Dead, this one is a must-have. Sign up now for only ninety-nine cents and be amazed by this impressive library.

Epix: 99 Cents A Month For The First 2 Months

If you’re looking for some of the best movies available on any streaming service, Epix is a strong contender. It’s currently housing both Sonic The Hedgehog movies, Candyman, and A Quiet Place Part II just to name a few, and there’s plenty more where that came from. There’s also a healthy lineup of originals like that new Billy The Kid series.

Noggin: 99 Cents A Month For The First 2 Months

I cannot stress enough what a bargain Noggin is if you’re a parent, grandparent, or relative who has kids in your house often. A subscription to Noggin means access to all of the greatest kids' shows like Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, and many more. In addition to that, subscribers also get access to ebooks, as well as games to play. It’s the definitive streaming service for children.

Best Amazon Prime Day Streaming Deals FAQ

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023? It has been announced Amazon Prime Day will take place July 11-12 in 2023. While we're still a couple of weeks away from the sales event itself, though, you can already explore a ton of Early Access Amazon Prime Day deals across its line-up of devices. There's also discounts on big brand tech, as well as popular products across fashion, homeware, health and wellness, and more.