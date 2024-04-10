Lionsgate 2024 CinemaCon Panel Live Blog

Refresh

The presentation has begun, but in true CinemaCon fashion, we begin with a visual presentation about innovations coming to theaters. Today, it's Laser By Barco. Lionsgate should begin shortly.

OK, Lionsgate begins with a celebration of their 2023 films. The reel included plenty of Saw, The Hunger Games, and, of course, John Wick: Chapter 4! (Image credit: Lionsgate)

LOTS of Ballerina clips mixed in to the opening reel, so I definitely anticipate seeing something from the 2025 movie this morning.

Lionsgate talks about using 2023 to set up longer-term plans for their three major franchises: John Wick, The Hunger Games, and Saw. And they say that the audience response to those sequels in 2023 has convinced them to continue telling stories in those worlds. In addition: Destin Daniel Cretton is going to do Naruto; Now You See Me 3 is in development with Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer at the helm; Jason Blum is taking a new spin on Blair Witch, and; Margot Robbie is going to make a Monopoly movie with her production shingle! (Image credit: Artisan Entertainment)

After that slate of announcements, we are moving on to Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. In addition, Lionsgate will release Ritchie's In The Grey early next year., It also stars Henry Cavill and Eiza Gonzalez, but adds Jake Gyllenhaal and Rosamund Pike into a stylish-looking heist thriller about sexy thieves. It looks confident, funny, sleek, sexy... right up Ritchie's alley. Cavill, Gyllenhaal and Gonzalez are criminals who operate "in the grey." Looks fantastic.

Henry Cavill has joined the presentation! He appears to be Mr. Lionsgate, preparing to appear in Ministry, In The Grey, and The Highlander series, with director Chad Stahelski. It's suggested from the stage that Highlander is going to be multiple movies. Let's see what Henry says about it.

Guy Ritchie's In The Grey, with Cavill, Gyllenhaal, and Gonzalez, hits theaters on January 17, 2025.

Cavill on Highlander. Says that these movies will dig much deeper into the lore of the characters and the world in ways the previously films did not. He also teases: If you thought you've seen me do sword work before, you haven't seen anything. I'm sold. Onto The Strangers: Chapter 1!

Just saw the full trailer for The Strangers: Chapter 1. It looks like a stylish remake of the original movie, where home invaders wearing creepy masks terrorize a young couple in the woods. The tagline sticks to the unpredictable nature of it all, "They don't need a reason." Looks scary,. In theaters May 17.

(Image credit: Lionsgate) Time for Borderlands. The cast recorded videos, and now we are getting a longer version of the existing trailer. The story is a treasure hunt that takes place on the weirdest, most dangerous planet in the universe. Jack Black steals most of the show by voicing the robot Claptrap. The trailer very much seems to want to capture the anti-hero, rock opera tone of Guardians of the Galaxy. We'll see if Eli Roth can do James Gunn. (Image credit: Lionsgate)

Borderlands has a ton of energy. It's a full-throttle rock concert of a movie. At least, based on the trailer. High-octane sci-fi. Eli Roth name drops The Fifth Element, Aliens, Raiders of the Lost Ark and more as inspiration. He says that Cate Blanchett's favorite movie is Escape From New York. If Borderlands captures an ounce of that, it could be a lot of fun!

Time for The Crow! Coming to theaters on August 23.

Lots of emphasis on a return to the source material, the graphic novel, and how that differed from the movie released 30 years ago.

The new trailer they just showed for The Crow was infinitely better than the initial one. Hard R, red-band type stuff. Spends a lot of time building up the relationship between Bill Skarsard and FKA twigs, so that when she is murdered, we feel that loss. And then he;'s told, "The Crow will guide you to put the wrong things right. Kill them. Kill them all." And after that, it becomes a vengeance flick. The trailer had an extended, incredible truck fight. Think "Deadpool fighting thugs" in the first movie. And it ends on a visceral rebuilding of his body after he gets run over by traffic. It was memorable. The trailer looks great, and I'm suddenly way more bullish on The Crow than I was. (Image credit: Lionsgate)